At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Kraken 1

Watch the highlights from Buffalo's 3rd straight win.

20251214 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Tage Thompson extended his goal-scoring streak to four games and the Buffalo Sabres won the finale of their six-game road trip 3-1 over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

The Sabres pulled their season points percentage back to .500 at 14-14-4. They had been .500 at the outset of the 12-day trip, their longest since 2011, but dropped the first three contests in Philadelphia, Winnipeg and Calgary.

Buffalo has now won three straight games for the first time this season, having beaten Edmonton and Vancouver before arriving in Seattle.

The team received offensive boosts from three forwards who had been out of the lineup in Noah Ostlund (one goal), Alex Tuch (two assists), and Josh Norris (one assist). Ostlund returned after a brief assignment to Rochester; Tuch and Norris were back after missing time due to an illness.

Zach Benson also scored an empty-net goal.

Alex Lyon played for the fourth straight game and made 23 saves, including six high-danger stops (according to Natural Stat Trick).

Statistics

20251214 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 1, SEA 0 | Period 1, 17:09 – Noah Ostlund (4) from Josh Norris (6) and Alex Tuch (16)

Noah Ostlund puts the Sabres on the board

BUF 2, SEA 0 | Period 2, 10:08 – Tage Thompson (16) from Peyton Krebs (9) and Alex Tuch (17)

Tage Thompson extends his goal streak to 4 games

BUF 2, SEA 1 | Period 2, 12:24 (PP) – Chandler Stephenson (6) from Vince Dunn (13) and Jordan Eberle (10)

BUF 3, SEA 1 | Period 3, 19:14 (EN) – Zach Benson (2) from Jack Quinn (11) and Ryan McLeod (12)

Zach Benson scores an empty-net goal

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 3 - Kraken 1

Up next

The Sabres return home to host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. It will be a Throwback Thursday at KeyBank Center, with the Sabres wearing their black-and-red third jerseys and the first 5,000 fans receiving a commemorative Jason Pominville pennant.

Tickets are available here.

The game will be streamed nationally on ESPN+ and Hulu beginning at 7:30 p.m.

