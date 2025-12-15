At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Kraken 1

Tage Thompson extended his goal-scoring streak to four games and the Buffalo Sabres won the finale of their six-game road trip 3-1 over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

The Sabres pulled their season points percentage back to .500 at 14-14-4. They had been .500 at the outset of the 12-day trip, their longest since 2011, but dropped the first three contests in Philadelphia, Winnipeg and Calgary.

Buffalo has now won three straight games for the first time this season, having beaten Edmonton and Vancouver before arriving in Seattle.

The team received offensive boosts from three forwards who had been out of the lineup in Noah Ostlund (one goal), Alex Tuch (two assists), and Josh Norris (one assist). Ostlund returned after a brief assignment to Rochester; Tuch and Norris were back after missing time due to an illness.

Zach Benson also scored an empty-net goal.

Alex Lyon played for the fourth straight game and made 23 saves, including six high-danger stops (according to Natural Stat Trick).