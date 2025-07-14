Sabres announce 2025 Prospects Challenge schedule

Top prospects from 5 NHL organizations will face off at LECOM Harborcenter starting Sept. 11.

SSC-2899_Prospects Challenge 2025_Web 2
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

Catch the Buffalo Sabres’ top prospects on the ice for the annual Prospects Challenge, which runs from Thursday, Sept. 11 through Monday, Sept. 15 at LECOM Harborcenter.

Tickets are available now.

The round-robin tournament will put Sabres prospects to the test against those from the Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins. Buffalo will play three games in the tournament.

This year’s roster will be announced at a later date. Last year’s featured four players who went on to play for the Sabres in 2024-25: Jiri Kulich, Tyson Kozak, Noah Ostlund and Isak Rosen. First-round pick Konsta Helenius participated, too, before enjoying a strong rookie season with Rochester (AHL).

All games will be played at LECOM Harborcenter’s KeyBank Rink. Here’s the full Prospects Challenge schedule.

Thursday, Sept. 11

  • New Jersey vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

  • Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.
  • New Jersey vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

  • Columbus vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14

  • Boston vs. New Jersey, 12 p.m.
  • Columbus vs. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 15

  • Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo, 12 p.m.

News Feed

Lyon on opportunity in Buffalo: 'I'm going to be the best version of myself' 

NHL, NHL Players' Association ratify 4-year Collective Bargaining Agreement

Development camp never gets old for Richard, who steals the show in 3-on-3

4th-round pick Kucharcik’s journey from Italy to Czechia to Buffalo

Adams talks Byram, Tuch extension and more offseason topics

Sabres sign Fiddler-Schultz to ELC, 3 others to 2-way deals

Sabres sign Justin Danforth to 2-year contract

Sabres re-sign McLeod to 4-year contract

Sabres sign Geertsen to 2-year contract

Sabres sign Kozak to 3-year contract

Development camp doesn’t get old for local kids McCarthy, Geary

Sabres acquire 6th-round pick from Chicago

Sabres sign Rathbone to 2-year deal

Sabres sign Johnson to 3-year contract

After draft, Mrtka and Ratzlaff reunite in Buffalo

Sabres extend qualifying offers to 6 players

Sabres announce 2025 development camp roster

Draft notebook | Sabres swap second rounder for immediate blue-line boost