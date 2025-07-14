Sabres announce 2025 Prospects Challenge schedule

Catch the Buffalo Sabres’ top prospects on the ice for the annual Prospects Challenge, which runs from Thursday, Sept. 11 through Monday, Sept. 15 at LECOM Harborcenter.

Tickets are available now.

The round-robin tournament will put Sabres prospects to the test against those from the Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins. Buffalo will play three games in the tournament.

This year’s roster will be announced at a later date. Last year’s featured four players who went on to play for the Sabres in 2024-25: Jiri Kulich, Tyson Kozak, Noah Ostlund and Isak Rosen. First-round pick Konsta Helenius participated, too, before enjoying a strong rookie season with Rochester (AHL).

All games will be played at LECOM Harborcenter’s KeyBank Rink. Here’s the full Prospects Challenge schedule.

Thursday, Sept. 11

New Jersey vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

New Jersey vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Columbus vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Boston vs. New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Columbus vs. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 15