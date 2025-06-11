Helenius named to 2024-25 AHL Top Prospects Team

Rochester Americans forward and Buffalo Sabres prospect Konsta Helenius has been named to the 2024-25 AHL Top Prospects Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Helenius turned 19 in May and was the youngest regular in the AHL this season, recording 35 points (14+21) across 65 games as a rookie with the Amerks. That scoring came in bunches, including a four-game goal streak to begin November and five goals in five games to conclude the regular season. He added six points (3+3) – tied for fifth most on the team – during Rochester’s eight-game Calder Cup Playoff run.

And his impact extended beyond scoring; Helenius earned the praise of his coaches and teammates for his skating, defensive effort and, in head coach Michael Leone’s words, “stirring the pot” after whistles, especially during the playoffs.

The Sabres drafted the Ylojarvi, Finland, native with the 14th-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. In addition to his AHL action, Helenius represented his country at the 2025 World Junior Championship and notched six assists in seven games en route to a silver medal.

This marks the third-annual AHL Top Prospects Team, which is voted on by the league and its general managers and consists of three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender. The Buffalo organization has been represented in all three iterations of the team, as forward Jiri Kulich was selected in both 2023 and 2024.

Here's the entire 2024-25 team:

Konsta Helenius – F, Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)

Bradly Nadeau – F, Chicago Wolves (Carolina Hurricanes)

Dalibor Dvorksy – F, Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues)

Scott Morrow – D, Chicago Wolves (Carolina Hurricanes)

Logan Mailloux – D, Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)

Jet Greaves – G, Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)