Prospects Notebook | Stronger and hungry for a job, Rosen returns for 4th rookie camp

The Buffalo Sabres’ rookie camp got underway Wednesday at LECOM Harborcenter, with a collection of the organization’s young talent preparing for this weekend’s Prospects Challenge.
For some, this marks the second chance – along with July’s development camp – to make an impression on the AHL and NHL coaching staffs. But for many on this year’s rookie camp roster, which includes 10 players who played in Rochester last season, it’s more of a reintroduction to Amerks head coach Michael Leone and his staff.
“It was really good to see the guys we had last year,” Leone said. “Summers are big, especially for the younger players, to put on size and strength. I know it was just one practice, but it looks like everybody had a really good summer. All the guys that our staff was able to coach last year I thought looked really good today.”