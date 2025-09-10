Prospects Notebook | Stronger and hungry for a job, Rosen returns for 4th rookie camp

One prospect, who in May discussed the need for a productive offseason, appears to have had just that. Forward Isak Rosen, after leading the 2024-25 Amerks with 28 goals and 55 points, felt he needed to get stronger to continue developing as an NHL-caliber winger.

So, the 22-year-old found a new strength coach, adopting a higher-intensity workout program he believes will make him a more explosive athlete. Growth in that department, plus the 2021 first-round pick’s proven offensive talent, should make him a force as he competes in his fourth Prospects Challenge.

“As a player coming in with a fourth year, you want to see him kind of blow the doors off of this tournament, similar to what Jiri (Kulich) did last year, and set [himself] up for being on the Sabres for most of the season,” Leone said.

“You never want to tell a player to dominate the tournament, but he should have the puck a lot.”

Does Rosen agree he should be one of the top players skating this weekend?

“Yeah, of course,” he said. “I think I was last year, so should be this year, as well.”

That confidence, which Leone wants to see more of, will be essential for Rosen to carve out a role on the 2025-26 Sabres. He’s managed just one assist in 15 career NHL games – eight last season – and hasn’t played with the same offensive flair he’s shown in Rochester. Now, he has another chance to display his offseason growth and push for an NHL roster spot.

“It’s my fourth year, so it’s time to show that I want a jersey in Buffalo,” Rosen said. “And I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get here.”

Here’s more from Day 1 of rookie camp.