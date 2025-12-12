Hungry for a win, Sabres eat 26 pucks to beat Canucks

VANCOUVER – Following Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, as the Buffalo Sabres analyzed their first regulation road victory of the season, the same word kept coming up.

“We just played so desperately; I think that was pretty evident,” goaltender Alex Lyon said. “In the third there, they pushed really hard – got to give a lot of credit to them – but the guys did a great job of locking down the house.”

Echoed forward Zach Benson, whose first goal of the season proved to be the game winner: “Just desperation. You see (Jordan) Greenway go down for a block there, (Tyson) Kozak had a couple – there’s more than that. It just shows the character in this room and the character of those guys. And it just lifts our whole bench when you’ve got guys diving in front of pucks like that.”

Added coach Lindy Ruff: “Gutsy effort. … Incredible desperation. The block by Greenie, the block by Kozak. Everybody was all invested in trying to win that game.”

The Sabres blocked a season-high 26 shots, including 16 while defending a one-goal lead in the third period. The Canucks threw everything they had at Lyon, but only 11 of their 33 third-period shot attempts made it there.

Check out some of the best blocks from that third period, especially Greenway’s with 1:08 on the clock and Kiefer Sherwood blasting one toward the open net: