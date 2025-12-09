Sabres at Oilers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Rasmus Dahlin kept it short and simple when asked how the Buffalo Sabres need to respond to their loss in Calgary on Monday.

“Regroup,” the Sabres captain said. “Game tomorrow. We’ve got to win.”

The Sabres have the benefit of a quick turnaround, continuing their six-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers tonight at Rogers Place.

Buffalo is 0-3-0 to begin the trip following its 7-4 loss to Calgary, a game that saw the Sabres pull within one goal on four separate occasions before two late empty netters sealed the win for the Flames.

Get the full story on that game – which included odd bounces and costly penalties among its many momentum swings – in Monday’s Postgame Report.

The puck drops tonight at 9 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.