Sabres at Oilers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres look to rebound in Edmonton.

December 9
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Rasmus Dahlin kept it short and simple when asked how the Buffalo Sabres need to respond to their loss in Calgary on Monday.

“Regroup,” the Sabres captain said. “Game tomorrow. We’ve got to win.”

The Sabres have the benefit of a quick turnaround, continuing their six-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers tonight at Rogers Place.

Buffalo is 0-3-0 to begin the trip following its 7-4 loss to Calgary, a game that saw the Sabres pull within one goal on four separate occasions before two late empty netters sealed the win for the Flames.

Get the full story on that game – which included odd bounces and costly penalties among its many momentum swings – in Monday’s Postgame Report.

The puck drops tonight at 9 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres made several line changes going into their game against the Flames, including a move for Jordan Greenway to the top line alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch.

Greenway has not been playing back-to-back games of late as part of the Sabres’ load management plan to support his recovery from offseason hernia surgery. If that pattern holds Tuesday, Josh Dunne would likely step in at forward and the lines would shuffle again.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started in Calgary on Monday, so look for either Colten Ellis or Alex Lyon to get the nod in goal. Lyon relieved Luukkonen to start the third period against the Flames and stopped all four shots he faced.

Buffalo will not hold a morning skate, so check back following Lindy Ruff’s pregame media session (scheduled for 7 p.m. EST) for potential updates.

Scouting the Oilers

20251209 Preview Stats

Edmonton, after playing inconsistently through the first two months of the season, has seemed to recapture its offensive magic in the last two games.

The Oilers scored a combined 15 goals in wins over the Kraken and Jets, five of which came from their NHL-best power play. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were their usual selves with a combined five goals in those wins – but they received depth support, too. Ten different players found the back of the net in the two games.

The Sabres have shown they can shut down the talented Oilers, having won 5-1 when the two teams met in Buffalo on Nov. 17. They held McDavid without a point that night, one of just six teams to do so this season.

News Feed

Momentum boosts short-lived as Sabres lose to Flames

At the Horn | Flames 7 - Sabres 4

Newly opened DL&W Metro Rail Station to increase access to KeyBank Center

Sabres at Flames | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Searching for offense, Sabres shuffle forward lines

Injuries and transactions | Ostlund to Rochester, Metsa recalled

Sabres demand more from themselves after loss to Jets

At the Horn | Jets 4 - Sabres 1

McKee, former Sabres defenseman, mentoring goalie prospect Leenders

Sabres at Jets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Failed challenge, special teams cost Sabres in loss to Flyers

At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 2

Sabres at Flyers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

'You're going to be taking a beating' | Doan's net-front tenacity has led to career-best start

'Man, he can fly' | Norris makes immediate impact with 3 points in return

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Jets 1

Sabres in the community | November 2025

Sabres vs. Jets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines