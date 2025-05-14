‘Best version’ of Helenius fueling Amerks’ playoff run

Konsta Helenius is heating up at the right time.

Drafted 14th overall a year ago by the Buffalo Sabres, the Finnish forward has experienced an up-and-down rookie season in the AHL. Now, with the Rochester Americans three games – and one round – into the Calder Cup Playoffs, Helenius is displaying his first-round talent and emerging as one of the Amerks’ top players.

On Wednesday at Blue Cross Arena, Rochester begins the best-of-five North Division Finals versus the Laval Rocket. Helenius enters the series with eight points (6+2) in his last eight games, including a point in each game during the sweep of Syracuse.

“It’s his first playoffs in North America,” said assistant coach Vinny Prospal. “He’s in the lineup and he’s been able to produce, so credit to him, and we’re definitely gonna be looking for him to continue that. He’s on the power play, he’s been getting regular shifts and he’s been playing well.”

For Helenius, who on Sunday celebrated his 19th birthday, this first North American season has been one of adjustments on the ice – a smaller playing surface, at that – and off it in unfamiliar surroundings.

“(We’ve) talked about it a lot of times with me, Jiri (Kulich), Noah (Ostlund) and (Anton) Wahlberg, too – first year is tough,” said Swedish forward Isak Rosen, who came overseas to join the Amerks in 2022. “You’re young, and it’s a new environment, new country and everything. So it’s really hard. Tough to not live at home and stuff like that. So, it takes some time.”

“When I came here, it’s much different (from Finland): smaller ice, less time,” Helenius said, reflecting on his growth as the season has progressed. “So that’s what I tried to focus on: to make plays fast. And I think I’ve been doing that well, now. And of course, now it’s playoffs, so you have even less time. I think it’s a good challenge for me.”