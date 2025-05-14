‘Best version’ of Helenius fueling Amerks’ playoff run

The 2024 first-round pick just turned 19 and continues to impress.

Helenius goal
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

Konsta Helenius is heating up at the right time.

Drafted 14th overall a year ago by the Buffalo Sabres, the Finnish forward has experienced an up-and-down rookie season in the AHL. Now, with the Rochester Americans three games – and one round – into the Calder Cup Playoffs, Helenius is displaying his first-round talent and emerging as one of the Amerks’ top players.

On Wednesday at Blue Cross Arena, Rochester begins the best-of-five North Division Finals versus the Laval Rocket. Helenius enters the series with eight points (6+2) in his last eight games, including a point in each game during the sweep of Syracuse.

“It’s his first playoffs in North America,” said assistant coach Vinny Prospal. “He’s in the lineup and he’s been able to produce, so credit to him, and we’re definitely gonna be looking for him to continue that. He’s on the power play, he’s been getting regular shifts and he’s been playing well.”

For Helenius, who on Sunday celebrated his 19th birthday, this first North American season has been one of adjustments on the ice – a smaller playing surface, at that – and off it in unfamiliar surroundings.

“(We’ve) talked about it a lot of times with me, Jiri (Kulich), Noah (Ostlund) and (Anton) Wahlberg, too – first year is tough,” said Swedish forward Isak Rosen, who came overseas to join the Amerks in 2022. “You’re young, and it’s a new environment, new country and everything. So it’s really hard. Tough to not live at home and stuff like that. So, it takes some time.”

“When I came here, it’s much different (from Finland): smaller ice, less time,” Helenius said, reflecting on his growth as the season has progressed. “So that’s what I tried to focus on: to make plays fast. And I think I’ve been doing that well, now. And of course, now it’s playoffs, so you have even less time. I think it’s a good challenge for me.”

Helenius spread his rookie-season scoring – 35 points (14+21) in 65 games – fairly evenly across the schedule. He posted a four-game goal streak to begin November, notched eight points in a seven-game span a month later, tallied seven points in six games in early March and, to conclude the regular season, scored five goals in five games.

Beyond point totals, the 5-foot-11 centerman has continued developing a more involved, all-around game that lends itself to both individual and team success in the playoffs. On May 27, in the first period of Game 2 versus Syracuse, Helenius skated toward the crease, exchanged shoves with Crunch defenseman Tobie Bisson, maintained his balance and collected the rebound from Kale Clague’s point shot, burying what proved to be the game winner in a 4-0 Amerks shutout.

“He’s competitive when he’s skating, he’s using his feet when he’s engaged and he’s in battles, and he’s stirring the pot,” head coach Michael Leone said after the series. “I think it’s the best version of him. He had a huge series for us, made a lot of big-time plays.”

“He’s bought in, in the sense of playing much better defense,” added Prospal. “He’s concentrating a lot more on the little details of his game for him to be in the lineup and be in the key situations during the hockey game.”

Comparing the Calder Cup Playoffs to the regular season, the Buffalo prospect has noted the physicality, as well as the infusion of NHL talent; Rochester has welcomed Kulich back into its lineup, as did Syracuse with forward Conor Geekie after the Tampa Bay Lightning were eliminated. Through one series, the heightened competition hasn’t seemed to faze Helenius.

This figures to be a tightly contested North Division Finals. The Rocket, winners of the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s best regular season team, totaled 12 goals in their four-game series win over Cleveland. The Amerks and goaltender Devon Levi, meanwhile, are riding a 156:31 shutout streak, dating back to Game 1 against Syracuse.

Helenius, having filled the scoresheet and earned the trust of his coaches, should once again be in the middle of the action – and the ice, if he has his way – with a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals on the line.

