Prospects Notebook | Ostlund looks to build upon defensive foundation

Forward Noah Ostlund is ready to build upon his brief 2024-25 NHL debut, which saw him finish the regular season with the Buffalo Sabres after injuries created an opening in the lineup.

Following that and the AHL’s Calder Cup Playoffs, he then returned home to Stockholm, Sweden, to train with a group of fellow countrymen for a second straight summer. What did the 21-year-old learn from his time on and off the ice with a group including Swedish stars William Nylander and Jesper Bratt?

“Just to be professional all day,” Ostlund told Sabres.com. “They are top players in the NHL, a spot where I want to be one day. So, just look at them as much as possible.”

The 2022 first-round pick aims to carve out that spot for himself in Buffalo’s lineup, and that work begins this week with rookie camp and the 2025 Prospects Challenge.

"To do my best, make a good impression on all the coaches and all the staff and play my best hockey," he said of his rookie-camp goals. "It’s gonna be tough days, but I want to make an impact on every day."

Though without a point in his eight NHL games, Ostlund posted strong on-ice possession numbers in a fourth-line role and earned the coaching staff’s trust with his reliable defensive presence.

“They were happy,” Ostlund said of the feedback he received from Lindy Ruff and Co. “I think I played good in a couple games, and I think I learned a lot.”

It marked an encouraging conclusion to a slow-starting season for Ostlund, who missed nearly two months due to an early-season injury with the Rochester Americans (AHL). Wrapped around that absence, he managed just one point in his first 12 games of 2024-25. From January-on, however, Ostlund was one of the Amerks’ most productive scorers, and he ultimately ranked third on the team with 0.80 points per game.

“It’s hard for a young player in the American League to do what he did during that stretch,” said Amerks head coach Michael Leone. “He really carried our team. Played as a No. 1 C as a 20-year-old, getting hard matchups on the road. Was over a point a game for a two-month stretch.

“And then I thought, when he went up there (to Buffalo), he did the things that he did. Wasn’t on the power play, didn’t PK, but I thought he was really responsible away from the puck. He’s a really good 200-foot center.”