At the Horn | Flames 7 - Sabres 4

Alex Tuch’s power-play goal in the final minutes provided a chance at a comeback, but the Calgary Flames responded by scoring twice into an empty net to defeat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday.

The Sabres fell to 0-3-0 at the midway point of their season-long, six-game road trip and 2-9-2 away from KeyBank Center this season.

Calgary took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period with goals scored 3:28 apart by Yegor Sharangovich and Rasmus Andersson. The latter goal came with a two-man advantage, the first of two 5-on-3 power plays the Flames had on the night.

The Sabres spent the rest of the game attempting to claw even. They cut the deficit to one goal on three separate occasions during the second period, but each time the Flames responded within a matter of minutes.

Tuch’s power-play goal – scored with a 6-on-4 advantage – brought them back within one with 2:31 remaining, but Mikael Backlund’s empty-net goal for Calgary followed 43 seconds later.

Tage Thompson, Owen Power and Rasmus Dahlin also scored goals for Buffalo. Josh Norris had a pair of assists two extend his point streak to four straight games since he returned from injury on Dec. 1.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started in goal for the second straight game and made 17 of 22 shots in two periods before giving way to Alex Lyon, who made his first appearance since Nov. 28. Lyon stopped all four shots he faced in relief.