Sabres at Flames | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo seeks net-front desperation as the road trip heads to Western Canada.

December 8
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Lindy Ruff laid out the sort of desperation he wants to see from the Buffalo Sabres when it comes to cashing in on net-front chances after a couple of low-scoring games.

“Stick the puck in your teeth and dive into the net headfirst,” Ruff said.

The Sabres will look to reverse their scoring fortunes – and the tenor of their season-long, six-game road trip – when they visit the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday.

Buffalo has scored a combined three goals in two losses to begin the road trip despite a litany of chances in both games. The most recent loss, in Winnipeg on Friday, saw the Sabres finish with a 19-8 lead in high-danger chances (according to Natural Stat Trick).

That 4-1 loss to the Jets included multiple situations in which the Sabres drew goaltender Eric Comrie out of position and created a loose puck in the blue paint, neither of which converted to a goal.

“You look at the couple situations where the puck was loose in their crease in Winnipeg, I didn’t think our desperation was good enough,” Ruff said.

Ruff shook up his forward lines for Sunday’s practice as a result, including the addition of physical winger Jordan Greenway to the top line alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch.

Greenway has been playing every other game as of late, part of a load management plan designed to allow the forward to rebuild strength as he continues his recovery from offseason hernia surgery. He had four hits and three shots in the loss in Winnipeg.

“We’ve got to be sick of losing, sick of letting games get away from us,” Greenway said. “I think just wanting a win, needing a win, is truthfully all the motivation that I think we need.

“We haven’t scored as much as we wanted to in the last couple games and I think it’s frustrating guys, frustrating us as a whole. So, I expect our motivation going into tomorrow night to be very high.”

The puck drops at 9 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres hope for a more balanced look at forward, with Thompson and Josh Norris now separated and each centering their own line. The two had played together – Thompson on the wing, Norris at center – since the latter returned from injury.

Norris practiced Sunday with two hardworking, puck-hunting wingers in Zach Benson and Josh Doan.

“Doaner’s a great player, probably been our most consistent forward – or one of them – for the year,” Norris said. “Just a guy that’s gritty and gets pucks back, plays really hard and responsible, and has a lot of skill, too, to be a great guy to play with.

“Obviously I love playing with Benny, too, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had his own net at practice, potentially signaling a second straight start. Check back following the team’s morning skate (scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EST) for more potential lineup updates.

The Sabres will be without forward Noah Ostlund, who was reassigned to Rochester after practice on Sunday. Zach Metsa was recalled in a corresponding move, giving the team a seventh defenseman for the remainder of its time out west.

Here’s a look at how the team lined up in full on Sunday:

Practice

Scouting the Flames

20251208 Preview Stats

Calgary has allowed just one goal in its past two games, a pair of home wins against Minnesota and Utah. Dustin Wolf posted a 27-save shutout in the latter game.

In fact, the Flames – while still toward the bottom of the Western Conference standings – have shown a propensity to keep the puck out of their net, with their average of 2.87 goals against per game tied for 12th in the NHL.

Calgary’s goaltenders both have positive marks in goals saved above expected, according to Stathletes – meaning they’re stopping an above-average amount of scoring chances. Devin Cooley, the veteran backup, ranks seventh in the NHL in that category (8.2 goals saved above expected).

Those numbers, combined with the result the last time these teams met, accentuate the Sabres’ need for net-front desperation. The Flames beat the Sabres 6-2 in Buffalo on Nov. 19 behind a 28-save performance from Cooley and a string of third-period goals.

“I don’t think we respected them enough,” Ruff said following that game.

News Feed

Searching for offense, Sabres shuffle forward lines

Injuries and transactions | Ostlund to Rochester, Metsa recalled

Sabres demand more from themselves after loss to Jets

At the Horn | Jets 4 - Sabres 1

McKee, former Sabres defenseman, mentoring goalie prospect Leenders

Sabres at Jets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Failed challenge, special teams cost Sabres in loss to Flyers

At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 2

Sabres at Flyers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

'You're going to be taking a beating' | Doan's net-front tenacity has led to career-best start

'Man, he can fly' | Norris makes immediate impact with 3 points in return

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Jets 1

Sabres in the community | November 2025

Sabres vs. Jets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Ostlund’s ‘sick moves’ secure Sabres’ shootout win in Minnesota

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Wild 2 (SO)

Sabres at Wild | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres show fight early but can't solve Allen in shutout loss to Devils