Momentum boosts short-lived as Sabres lose to Flames

CALGARY, Alberta – After 60 minutes of penalties, unlucky redirections, momentum swings and other chaos, the Buffalo Sabres lost 7-4 to the Calgary Flames on Monday, leaving Scotiabank Saddledome with a third straight defeat to begin the road trip.

“We made some mistakes that you can’t make when you’re losing,” coach Lindy Ruff said.

Some tough early bounces netted the Flames a 2-0 lead in the first period. First, Yegor Sharangovich, screening Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, had a point shot redirect off his forearm to open the score.

Then, in the final moments of a 5-on-3 power play, Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson snapped his stick on a slap shot, but the skidding puck deflected off defenseman Conor Timmins’ skate and past Luukkonen.

“They got their bounces, and we didn’t, so that’s just how that was,” Tage Thompson said. “Good things happen when you deliver the puck to the net; I thought we did that, we just didn’t get rewarded.”