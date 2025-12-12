At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Canucks 2

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist in the win.

20251212 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Tage Thompson extended his goal-scoring streak to three games and Rasmus Dahlin continued his dominance at Rogers Arena to lift the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

The Sabres have now won two straight road games after beginning their six-game trip 0-3-0. They have a chance to return to .500 – both on the road trip and on the season – with a victory in Seattle on Sunday.

Buffalo entered the night without three of its top forwards. Jason Zucker (week to week) and Josh Norris (day to day) both were out for the second straight game while Alex Tuch was scratched with an illness.

Thompson and Dahlin stepped up in those players’ absences, each contributing a goal and an assist. Zach Benson added his first goal of the season on the power play to break a 2-2 tie late in the second period.

Dahlin has now had multiple points in five consecutive trips to Vancouver, becoming the first defenseman in NHL history to accomplish that feat.

Alex Lyon made his first start in goal since Nov. 28 and made 29 saves. He stopped all of the 11 shots he faced during the third period, including multiple point-blank attempts as Vancouver pushed for the tying goal during the final minutes.

The Sabres finished the game with a season-high 27 blocks, led by five apiece from Conor Timmins and Tyson Kozak. Jordan Greenway dropped to the ice to block what could have been the tying goal during the final minute.

Buffalo native Trevor Kuntar – signed from Rochester to a one-year NHL deal on Wednesday – made his NHL debut and skated 5:12.

Statistics

20251212 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 1, VAN 0 | Period 1, 7:36 – Rasmus Dahlin (3) from Ryan McLeod (11) and Jack Quinn (10)

Rasmus Dahlin opens the scoring

BUF 1, VAN 1 | Period 1, 19:49 (PP) – Kiefer Sherwood (13) from Conor Garland (10) and Quinn Hughes (21)

BUF 1, VAN 2 | Period 2, 6:15 – Max Sasson (6) from Jake DeBrusk (6) and Elias Pettersson (3)

BUF 2, VAN 2 | Period 2, 9:12 – Tage Thompson (15) from Rasmus Dahlin (22)

Tage Thompson scores his 15th goal of the season

BUF 3, VAN 2 | Period 2, 14:46 (PP) – Zach Benson (1) from Josh Doan (13) and Tage Thompson (13)

Zach Benson scores on the power play

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 3 - Canucks 2

Up next

The road trip concludes Sunday in Seattle. Coverage on MSG begins at 7:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 8.

News Feed

Sabres at Canucks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Tuch (illness) misses game in Vancouver

Sabres overcome the elements, beat Oilers in OT

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Oilers 3 (OT)

Sabres at Oilers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Momentum boosts short-lived as Sabres lose to Flames

At the Horn | Flames 7 - Sabres 4

Newly opened DL&W Metro Rail Station to increase access to KeyBank Center

Sabres at Flames | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Searching for offense, Sabres shuffle forward lines

Sabres demand more from themselves after loss to Jets

At the Horn | Jets 4 - Sabres 1

McKee, former Sabres defenseman, mentoring goalie prospect Leenders

Sabres at Jets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Failed challenge, special teams cost Sabres in loss to Flyers

At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 2

Sabres at Flyers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

'You're going to be taking a beating' | Doan's net-front tenacity has led to career-best start