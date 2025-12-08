Newly opened DL&W Metro Rail Station to increase access to KeyBank Center

The NFTA celebrated the opening of the DL&W Station on Monday, officially marking the first extension to the Buffalo Metro Rail since it opened in 1985.

Members of Buffalo Sabres leadership were on hand for the ribbon cutting, which represented the first step in a multi-phase, $60-million renovation that aims to bring more people and programming to Buffalo’s waterfront.

While the stop is now open to Metro Rail riders, the next step in development will see a bridge constructed directly connecting the second floor of the DL&W Station to the 100 Level of KeyBank Center, offering riders the ability to enter the arena without going outside.

“Across the street, we always focus on ways to improve the guest experience. Ingress and egress, coming and going to the arena, is a big part of that,” said Sabres Senior Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter.

“This is just another opportunity and resource for people to come downtown, to come to a concert or an event or a game across the street or whatever’s going on here in the surrounding area. And, obviously, the bridge connecting it is going to be a huge advantage for us and very positive.”