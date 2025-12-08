Newly opened DL&W Metro Rail Station to increase access to KeyBank Center

The NFTA and Sabres are partnering on the construction of a bridge which will connect the station to the arena’s 100 Level.

By Jourdon LaBarber
The NFTA celebrated the opening of the DL&W Station on Monday, officially marking the first extension to the Buffalo Metro Rail since it opened in 1985.

Members of Buffalo Sabres leadership were on hand for the ribbon cutting, which represented the first step in a multi-phase, $60-million renovation that aims to bring more people and programming to Buffalo’s waterfront.

While the stop is now open to Metro Rail riders, the next step in development will see a bridge constructed directly connecting the second floor of the DL&W Station to the 100 Level of KeyBank Center, offering riders the ability to enter the arena without going outside.

“Across the street, we always focus on ways to improve the guest experience. Ingress and egress, coming and going to the arena, is a big part of that,” said Sabres Senior Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter.

“This is just another opportunity and resource for people to come downtown, to come to a concert or an event or a game across the street or whatever’s going on here in the surrounding area. And, obviously, the bridge connecting it is going to be a huge advantage for us and very positive.”

Along with the construction of the KeyBank Center skybridge, the NFTA plans to open the second floor of the DL&W Station as an event space in summer 2026. Renovations include a truck elevator, which will allow access to food trucks and other vendors.

The project’s long-term goals align with the Sabres’ mission to facilitate growth in Downtown Buffalo. The Sabres have made it a goal to increase KeyBank Center programming to 200 events annually, creating traffic for local businesses as a byproduct.

The DL&W Station – with nearly 50,000 square feet of second-floor outdoor event space – shares the mission of bringing people to the area surrounding KeyBank Center.

“This station is far more than a new stop on our system,” said Kimberley Minkel, Executive Director of the NFTA. “It’s an investment in the future of our region – expanding access, strengthening economic development, creating new opportunities for residents and businesses alike. And we’re just getting started.”

The DL&W Station is located on South Park Avenue at the historic site of the former Delaware, Lackawanna and Western trainshed.

“This terminal has been underused for a long time,” said New York State Senator and Mayor-Elect Sean Ryan. “We looked at it through our imaginations and we kept saying, ‘A lot of things could happen here.’ … I’m so happy to have worked with the NFTA to have played the part through New York State to make this funding available and we look forward to the next step.”

