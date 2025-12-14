Sabres at Kraken | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo concludes its 6-game road trip in Seattle.

December 14
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Following 12 days spent across six cities and four different time zones, the Buffalo Sabres conclude their season-long road trip on Sunday against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

And, for all of the trip’s ups and downs, the Sabres have a chance to return home right where they began in terms of the standings. They would pull back to .500 with a victory, both in terms of their season record and on the road trip itself.

Buffalo started the trip – its longest since 2011 – sitting at .500 before dropping three straight games in Philadelphia, Winnipeg and Calgary. The team has since rebounded with victories in Edmonton and Vancouver.

“We’d like to have been better,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “But a .500 record on a road trip, a lot of times, is a good trip.”

The puck drops at 8 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Alex Tuch and Josh Norris both could be in the lineup after practicing on Saturday, coach Lindy Ruff said.

Tuch missed Thursday’s win in Vancouver due to an illness. Norris has missed the last two games due to what Ruff described as a combination of illness and injury.

With no morning skate, Ruff said a decision on both players will be made pregame.

Noah Ostlund also factored into the team’s lines at practice on Saturday following a recall from Rochester. The rookie – after impressing through 20 games this season – was briefly sent to the Amerks this past week to clear roster space for an extra defenseman in Zach Metsa. The team has since lost forward Jason Zucker and goaltender Colten Ellis to injured reserve, creating room for Ostlund’s return.

Read more on Ostlund in Saturday’s practice report.

Here’s how the group lined up in full on Saturday:

Practice

Scouting the Kraken

20251214 Preview Stats

Seattle ranks last in the NHL with 73 goals scored – a reality that’s only been amplified by recent injuries to forwards Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann.

In search of offense, the Kraken have adopted a high-volume approach of late. They’ve reached their two highest shot totals of the season in their last two games, an overtime victory against Los Angeles and a tight loss in Utah on Friday.

Seattle’s 36 shots against Utah were a season high. The difference in the loss was special teams, with the Kraken’s power play finishing the night 0-for-4 and the penalty kill – ranked last in the NHL – allowing a key goal to break a third-period tie.

That loss marked the continuation of what’s been a challenging season at both ends of the ice for the Kraken. At all strengths, their -44 differential in high-danger chances ranks last in the league. The next closest team, Utah, is -26.

