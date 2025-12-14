Sabres at Kraken | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Following 12 days spent across six cities and four different time zones, the Buffalo Sabres conclude their season-long road trip on Sunday against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

And, for all of the trip’s ups and downs, the Sabres have a chance to return home right where they began in terms of the standings. They would pull back to .500 with a victory, both in terms of their season record and on the road trip itself.

Buffalo started the trip – its longest since 2011 – sitting at .500 before dropping three straight games in Philadelphia, Winnipeg and Calgary. The team has since rebounded with victories in Edmonton and Vancouver.

“We’d like to have been better,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “But a .500 record on a road trip, a lot of times, is a good trip.”

The puck drops at 8 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.