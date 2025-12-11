Sabres at Canucks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Tage Thompson spoke about turning the page quickly during his postgame press conference in Edmonton on Tuesday.

The Sabres survived a third-period comeback by the Oilers – a game that included an impactful missed icing call, the loss of starting goaltender Colten Ellis, plus the absences of two top forwards in Jason Zucker and Josh Norris – to win 4-3 in overtime.

The victory snapped an 0-3-0 skid and set them up with a chance to salvage a .500 record on their season-long, six-game road trip – but they’ll need to stack two more wins to do so.

“It’s a huge win for us,” Thompson said. “We’ve had by no means an easy season altogether, faced a lot of adversity. But I think that builds character, makes you stronger as a team. It just depends on how you face it.

“… I always talk about being even-keel, not getting too high or low. Same thing goes for after a win. We had a great game tonight. Time to turn the page – enjoy it for a little bit, but get ready for another hard game.”

Their next test comes in the form of a visit to play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at Rogers Arena. The Canucks could have the makings of a desperate opponent, having fallen to last place in the NHL standings following a 4-0 loss to Detroit on Monday.

The puck drops at 10 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.