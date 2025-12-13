With Ostlund rejoining Sabres, a look at his season to date

SEATTLE – When the Sabres sent Noah Ostlund back to Rochester on Sunday, Lindy Ruff made it clear that it wasn’t a performance-based decision. Buffalo wanted a seventh defenseman, Zach Metsa, as insurance during its western road trip, and Ostlund didn’t need to clear waivers.

“Just telling him how well he played, that a lot of this is just due to numbers,” the Sabres’ coach said. “I liked his game. I thought his playmaking inside the game – he’s been one of our top guys that have been on really good plays, that he’s set other guys up. And defensively, played well.”

A lot has happened to Buffalo’s roster since, including illness, Colten Ellis’ concussion and Jason Zucker’s multiple injuries.

So, six days later and after playing his one mandatory game with the Amerks – he had a goal and two assists in a win over Belleville – Ostlund is back with the big club. He practiced with the team Saturday at Kraken Community Iceplex.

The 21-year-old center has three goals and three assists at the NHL level this season, plus a “sick” shootout winner two weeks ago in Minnesota, and his confidence seems to be growing by the minute as he builds chemistry with his Sabres teammates. Check out his best offensive plays of the season so far: