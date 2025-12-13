With Ostlund rejoining Sabres, a look at his season to date

Back from 1-game AHL stint, center has been producing at both ends of the ice.

White
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

SEATTLE – When the Sabres sent Noah Ostlund back to Rochester on Sunday, Lindy Ruff made it clear that it wasn’t a performance-based decision. Buffalo wanted a seventh defenseman, Zach Metsa, as insurance during its western road trip, and Ostlund didn’t need to clear waivers.

“Just telling him how well he played, that a lot of this is just due to numbers,” the Sabres’ coach said. “I liked his game. I thought his playmaking inside the game – he’s been one of our top guys that have been on really good plays, that he’s set other guys up. And defensively, played well.”

A lot has happened to Buffalo’s roster since, including illness, Colten Ellis’ concussion and Jason Zucker’s multiple injuries.

So, six days later and after playing his one mandatory game with the Amerks – he had a goal and two assists in a win over Belleville – Ostlund is back with the big club. He practiced with the team Saturday at Kraken Community Iceplex.

The 21-year-old center has three goals and three assists at the NHL level this season, plus a “sick” shootout winner two weeks ago in Minnesota, and his confidence seems to be growing by the minute as he builds chemistry with his Sabres teammates. Check out his best offensive plays of the season so far:

Ostlund's highlights so far in 2025-26

“I think he feels really good about his game,” Ruff said. “And he should.”

The Sabres have praised Ostlund for his reliable defensive play since promoting him for his NHL debut in April, and that’s been evident this season. Buffalo is allowing just 2.11 goals, 1.97 expected goals and 20.83 shots per 60 minutes with him skating at 5-on-5 – each the best marks on the team, per Natural Stat Trick.

Beyond those, other metrics support Ostlund’s being one of the team’s top defensive forwards.

Here’s how Ostlund’s 5-on-5 on-ice defensive numbers compare to the Sabres’ overall:

Per 60 minutes

Shot attempts against

SOG against

Goals against

xGoals against

High-danger chances against

Ostlund

52.21

20.83

2.11

1.97

8.17

Sabres (overall)

59.35

28.18

2.99

2.60

11.02

“He gets himself in the right spot, gets out of the zone in a hurry, and I think that has been something that he’s taken a lot of pride in in his career – whether it’s playing in [Rochester] or playing here,” Ruff said.

Saturday’s practice lines indicate Ostlund and his 200-foot game will be on display as the Sabres face the Kraken and look to finish their road trip (2-3-0 so far) with a .500 record.

Saturday's practice lines

Practice

*Isak Rosen rotated into the second and fourth lines at left wing. Josh Dunne skated with Zach Metsa as a makeshift fourth defensive pair.

Norris, Tuch could play Sunday

Josh Norris has missed the last two games due to illness and soreness, while Alex Tuch missed Thursday’s due to illness.

Both forwards participated in line rushes and power-play drills, hinting at possible returns to the lineup Sunday evening.

“Both of them are possibilities,” Ruff said. “Get them through today and see how they feel. We’re not going to skate tomorrow morning, so we’ll make a decision probably at our (pregame) meeting.”

That illness has gotten to players, coaches and staffers during this six-city road trip.

“From what I understand, flu and what’s been running around has been running [rampant], and you deal with it,” the coach continued. “We dealt with it last year, and pretty sure it’s probably not our last bout this year.”

Up next

Sunday’s puck drop between Buffalo and Seattle is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST. MSG’s pregame coverage begins at 7:30.

