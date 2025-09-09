Prospects Challenge | How to watch and Sabres' roster

Catch a roster including 4 1st-round picks live on Sabres.com.

By Justin Alpert
The 2025 Prospects Challenge runs from Thursday through Monday at LECOM Harborcenter, and the Buffalo Sabres have some of their top young talent competing in the round-robin tournament.

Buffalo’s prospects will play three games, each streaming right here on Sabres.com:

Friday, Sept. 12 – New Jersey vs. Buffalo – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13 – Columbus vs. Buffalo – 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 15 – Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo – 12 p.m.

The tournament also includes four non-Sabres games, available to stream on those teams’ respective websites. Full schedule.

Here are Buffalo’s prospects taking the ice at LECOM Harborcenter this weekend, including position, age, current team and where they were drafted.

Forwards

Matteo Costantini | 23 | Rochester (AHL) | 2020 5th-round pick

Riley Fiddler-Schultz | 23 | Rochester (AHL) | Undrafted

Konsta Helenius | 19 | Rochester (AHL) | 2024 1st-round pick

Tyler Kopff | 22 | Rochester (AHL) | Undrafted

Matous Kucharcik | 18 | Youngstown (USHL) | 2025 4th-round pick

Olivier Nadeau | 22 | Rochester (AHL) | 2021 4th-round pick

Viktor Neuchev | 21 | Rochester (AHL) | 2022 3rd-round pick

Melvin Novotny | 18 | Muskegon (USHL) | 2025 7th-round pick

Noah Ostlund | 21 | Rochester (AHL) | 2022 1st-round pick

Isak Rosen | 22 | Rochester (AHL) | 2021 1st-round pick

Ryan Rucinski | 18 | Youngstown (USHL) | 2025 7th-round pick

Redmond Savage | 22 | Rochester (AHL) | 2021 4th-round pick (DET)

Ashton Schultz | 18 | Chicago (USHL) | 2025 6th-round pick

Anton Wahlberg | 20 | Rochester (AHL) | 2023 2nd-round pick

Defensemen

David Bedkowski | 18 | Owen Sound (OHL) | 2025 3rd-round pick

Isaac Belliveau | 22 | Rochester (AHL) | 2021 5th-round pick (PIT)

Simon-Pier Brunet | 19 | Victoriaville (QMJHL) | 2024 4th-round pick

Luke Dragusica | 18 | Brampton (OHL) | Undrafted

Vsevolod Komarov | 21 | Rochester (AHL) | 2022 5th-round pick

Noah Laberge | 18 | Newfoundland (QMJHL) | 2025 5th-round pick

Radim Mrtka | 18 | Seattle (WHL) | 2025 1st-round pick

Nikita Novikov | 22 | Rochester (AHL) | 2021 6th-round pick

Goaltenders

Ryerson Leenders | 19 | Brantford (OHL) | 2024 7th-round pick

Topias Leinonen | 21 | Rochester (AHL) | 2022 2nd-round pick

Samuel Meloche | 18 | Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL) | 2025 4th-round pick

Scott Ratzlaff | 20 | Rochester (AHL) | 2023 5th-round pick

