Searching for offense, Sabres shuffle forward lines

CALGARY, Alberta – On Friday, reflecting on a six-period stretch with one even-strength goal, Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff hinted at some upcoming lineup changes.

Back-to-back losses in Philadelphia and Winnipeg saw the Sabres accumulate 48 shots, 22 high-danger scoring chances and 5.68 expected goals at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick. But that zone time and puck possession has amounted to just one goal – by defenseman Bowen Byram in Wednesday’s second period.

“We’ve created enough chances,” Ruff said. “… We’ve missed too many good opportunities; we’ve missed the net too many times. We can’t be happy with our 5-on-5 play. The opportunities are there, but we’ve got to talk about finish versus opportunity.”

So, Buffalo practiced with some shuffled forward lines Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome in preparation for Monday’s game against the Calgary Flames.