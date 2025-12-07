Searching for offense, Sabres shuffle forward lines

Notes from Sunday’s practice in Calgary.

White
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

CALGARY, Alberta – On Friday, reflecting on a six-period stretch with one even-strength goal, Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff hinted at some upcoming lineup changes.

Back-to-back losses in Philadelphia and Winnipeg saw the Sabres accumulate 48 shots, 22 high-danger scoring chances and 5.68 expected goals at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick. But that zone time and puck possession has amounted to just one goal – by defenseman Bowen Byram in Wednesday’s second period.

“We’ve created enough chances,” Ruff said. “… We’ve missed too many good opportunities; we’ve missed the net too many times. We can’t be happy with our 5-on-5 play. The opportunities are there, but we’ve got to talk about finish versus opportunity.”

So, Buffalo practiced with some shuffled forward lines Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome in preparation for Monday’s game against the Calgary Flames.

Practice

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen occupied the starter's net once again. Noah Ostlund didn’t take line rushes, and after practice he was loaned to the Rochester Americans (AHL). Zach Metsa will join the team as the seventh defenseman.

Here’s what the Sabres have in mind with their adjusted first and second lines.

Greenway with the big guys; Tage back at center

Load management has had Jordan Greenway in and out of the lineup lately as he continues to rehab his two hernia surgeries from the past year. His skating and physicality have visibly improved in the last couple games, and in Winnipeg he contributed three shots on goal, too.

“It takes a little bit to find that type of game, especially when you’re coming off an injury,” the 28-year-old said. “But yeah, for sure, I think it’s gonna continue to get better. I’ll be able to skate a little bit better and keep pushing through things as time goes on.”

He figures to see a bump in ice time, because practice indicated the 6-foot-6 Greenway will start on the top line with 6-foot-6 Tage Thompson – back at center after a few games on Josh Norris’ wing – and 6-foot-4 Alex Tuch.

“Three big bodies, right?,” Greenway said. “So, we’re able to create some space for each other, for sure. We’ve got a mix of everything between the three of us. Truthfully, those two are obviously very good players, very skilled players, so it’s nice – it’s not too tough for anyone to jump in with them, I don’t think.”

Jordan Greenway - December 7, 2025

The trio played 49 minutes together at 5-on-5 last season and outpaced their competition in shots, shot attempts and expected goals.

Greenway’s hard-on-the-puck style, the Sabres hope, will help extend possessions and get his linemates back on track, offensively. Tuch has one goal and Thompson none in the last six games.

“You’ve got a guy that can get to the net front and disrupt, a guy that can hang onto pucks down low,” Ruff said of Greenway. “If you look at the game tomorrow, there’s going to be a lot of 5-on-5 play where we’ve got to dump it in and get it back. And I think he’s a guy that can help get it back.”

Doan joins Norris, Benson

Norris had two goals and an assist in his return from injury Monday, but he’s got a minus-five rating – albeit with two more assists – in the two games since.

“I think that he’s still trying to find his game, which is understandable for all the time he missed,” Ruff said.

Lindy Ruff - December 7, 2025

He’ll continue skating with Zach Benson, as he has for most of his Sabres ice time, while welcoming Josh Doan on his right. Both wingers, with their forechecking pressure and puck retrievals, should set up a shooter like Norris with some quality looks.

“Doaner’s a great player, probably been our most consistent forward – or one of them – for the year,” Norris said. “Just a guy that’s gritty and gets pucks back, plays really hard and responsible, and has a lot of skill, too, to be a great guy to play with.

“Obviously I love playing with Benny, too, so I’m looking forward to it.”

This six-game trip hasn’t gone to plan, so far, but the Sabres are optimistic these new lines can help them reignite the offense and begin collecting points on the road.

“I think we can use it as fuel to come out," Norris said of the two losses. "Have a great start tomorrow and just really put our foot down and turn this road trip around."

Josh Norris - December 7, 2025

Up next

Puck drop in Calgary is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST on Monday. MSG’s pregame coverage begins at 8:30.

