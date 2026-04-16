How Buffalo's epic turnaround began at a dinner table in Calgary

Beck Malenstyn, forward: I think we could tell right away what kind of game we’d gotten ourselves into. They were gonna be all over us. It was gonna be a scrappy night. There was the first scrum, Tage got hit in the offensive zone, maybe we felt it was a little late after the whistle. And you just saw everybody hands on, standing up for each other.

Dahlin: That’s what we do in this locker room.

Ruff: They’re there for each other on every moment. We’ve answered every call, and we’ve grown up as a team. We’ve suffered a little bit of pain through that process.

Samuelsson: The first period took like an hour, just because of the amount of goals and fights and everything.

Doan: To be nine minutes into a game and having eight or nine guys on your bench, and then the crowd’s booing back and forth and cheering when [the cameras] go from visitor to home penalty box, you’re like, alright, this is what the people here have been waiting for, and this is what we’ve hoped to be all season.

Tuch: Our team has always had a lot of really good camaraderie. I think the part where we’ve taken the extra step is that if one guy’s in the fight, we’re all gonna be in the fight.

Dahlin: I just got so proud of the boys, because it was organic. It wasn’t pre-planned. We didn’t try to have a game like that. Just happened, and everybody just stood up for each other without even a question.

Malenstyn: Early in the second period, the emotions of the physicality kind of wore off, and then goals started going in on both sides.

It was 4-1 Sabres midway through the second, a 4-4 tie at the intermission and 7-5 Lightning midway through the third. Ultimately, the Sabres prevailed, 8-7.

Samuelsson: I got scored on a couple times in the third, so I was pretty pissed. But [Jason Zucker] tied it, and Doaner scored on the power play to take the lead. Those were some moments where you’re on the bench going, “Holy crap, we’re gonna do this. We’re gonna pull this one out.”

Malenstyn: We were able to turn a page there, find a way to come back in a hockey game that was already an emotional high, which just shows the maturity of our group that we’ve created.

Tuch: I thought that crowd was gonna blow the roof off. There was some, pardon my French, “Holy ...” moments from guys on the bench. You’re looking around, and you’ve definitely got a big smile on your face. There’s 19,000 people all cheering for us.

Samuelsson: I’ll remember that game forever.