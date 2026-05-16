Sabres at Canadiens - Game 6 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres visit Montreal looking to force a Game 7.

Game 6_VB
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

MONTREAL – The Buffalo Sabres will play to keep their season alive when they visit the Montreal Canadiens for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series at Bell Centre on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The Sabres trail the best-of-seven series 3-2 after dropping Game 5 at home on Thursday. Facing elimination for the first time in these playoffs, coach Lindy Ruff has told his team to embrace the opportunity of playing to force a Game 7 in Buffalo.

“We have to play on our toes,” Ruff said. “We’ve got to play to win. Can’t be afraid. Got to play to win.”

The Sabres won their last game in Montreal, a gutsy effort in Game 4 that saw them block a playoff-high 27 shots and kill six penalties. They trailed the series 2-1 entering that game and rose to the occasion.

“The team has responded almost to every challenge we’ve had,” Ruff said. “This is a completely different challenge, being involved in an elimination game where, now, every mistake could mean the end for you. But every opportunity you get to take advantage of could mean we go on to play Game 7.”

Here’s what you need to know ahead of puck drop.

How to watch

TV (national): ABC

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App (Dan Dunleavy and Martin Biron on the call)

Pregame and Postgame Shows will air on MSG and the Sabres App along with the team's X, Facebook and YouTube channels. The pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m

Lineup notes (updated 12:15 p.m.)

The team did not practice Friday and will not hold a morning skate, so any potential lineup changes will be revealed during pregame warmups at 7:30 p.m.

One update from Lindy Ruff’s morning press conference: Owen Power is available to play after briefly exiting Game 5 during the third period. Power left that game following a hard crash into the boards but returned to play additional shifts.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Ruff acknowledged the potential for changes – both at the start and in-game.

“When you’re in a game like this, you have to be willing to make any change you need, whether it’s D changes, line changes,” Ruff said. “I have to have a sense of what’s going good and what could make us better.”

Series statistics

20260516 Preview Stats

Pregame sound

Jordan Greenway - May 16, 2026

Jordan Greenway on establishing consistency on the PK: “We’ve got to find ways. They’ve been able to sustain a lot of pressure, keep the puck for a while, keep the penalty killers out there for a minute, a minute fifteen. You start to get tired, right? So, finding ways early to pressure. Whenever we have the chance to put some pressure on them, go after them, we have to find those instances more and pounce on them when we can.”

Josh Norris - May 16, 2026

Josh Norris on elevating play going into Game 6: “I think everyone’s in that mindset. How can I play better? How can I do more? How can I help the team? It’s not just me. I think everyone feels that way. Of course these games, especially tonight, it’s a big game. You just want to bring your best. I think just preparing as best you can. But at the end of the day, it’s another game. We’re not making it bigger than it is. But you want to go out there and be a difference maker.”

Lindy Ruff - May 16, 2026

Ruff on the team’s focus going into Game 6: “We just need to play our game. We’ve played better on the road than we have at home. We’re 4-1 on the road. I’ve got a lot of confidence in our group.”

Ruff on the decision not to hold a morning skate: “A lot of them haven’t been there (in an elimination game). I think part of not going to the rink is, let’s not go there and overcook this. Let’s get ready to play our game and only go there once.”

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