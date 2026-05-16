Sabres at Canadiens - Game 6 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

MONTREAL – The Buffalo Sabres will play to keep their season alive when they visit the Montreal Canadiens for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series at Bell Centre on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The Sabres trail the best-of-seven series 3-2 after dropping Game 5 at home on Thursday. Facing elimination for the first time in these playoffs, coach Lindy Ruff has told his team to embrace the opportunity of playing to force a Game 7 in Buffalo.

“We have to play on our toes,” Ruff said. “We’ve got to play to win. Can’t be afraid. Got to play to win.”

The Sabres won their last game in Montreal, a gutsy effort in Game 4 that saw them block a playoff-high 27 shots and kill six penalties. They trailed the series 2-1 entering that game and rose to the occasion.

“The team has responded almost to every challenge we’ve had,” Ruff said. “This is a completely different challenge, being involved in an elimination game where, now, every mistake could mean the end for you. But every opportunity you get to take advantage of could mean we go on to play Game 7.”

Here’s what you need to know ahead of puck drop.