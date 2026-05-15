‘Wonderful place to be’ | Ruff embraces challenge as Sabres face elimination

It’s do-or-die time now for the Buffalo Sabres, who return to Montreal trailing the second-round series 3-2 and facing elimination for the first time these playoffs.

The focus is squarely on Saturday’s Game 6 (8 p.m. on ABC). Buffalo didn’t practice or meet before Friday’s flight, and it might not take a morning skate in Montreal.

“I know the pressure they're feeling, I know how they feel, I know how much they care,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “I just feel a day away from the rink, not coming here, is a good thing. We don't need to watch video today. We don't need to talk about the game. We need to move on.

“There's only one game that counts now, and that is the game tomorrow. All likelihood, we may not even skate tomorrow. We'll save everything we’ve got for tomorrow night. That's my initial thoughts right now.”

Ruff discussed that and other topics in his Friday morning media availability. The highlights: