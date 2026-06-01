Helenius, Ostlund, Kulich ready to take center stage in Buffalo

As he’s broken into the NHL in Buffalo, Konsta Helenius has been living with his Sabres teammate and fellow Finn, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Just as Henri Jokiharju hosted a young Luukkonen a few years ago, the goalie has continued the tradition.

Helenius, the roommate, has drawn mixed reviews so far. Luukkonen claims the 20-year-old scratched his Audi; Helenius denies it. Overall, though, they’ve appreciated one another’s company as Luukkonen helps Helenius settle in as a North American pro.

“I feel like he’s such a confident guy. He knows that he’s a great hockey player, and there’s not necessarily always help that he needs on that side of things,” Luukkonen said. “But you always try to just guide him maybe not to do the same mistakes, or those hard parts of being a young player in this league.”

Helenius, the forward, has looked like a star in the making. Productive through 13 games with the Sabres, including four under the playoff spotlight, he’s made his case for a spot in the 2026-27 opening-night lineup. The 2024 first-round pick feels he belongs, and the early results – in Buffalo and internationally – back that up.

“[Young players] get to make that decision,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “They come in, they play really well, usually they push somebody out, and they say, ‘I’m here to stay.’”

The present is bright in Buffalo, with the Sabres snapping the drought, winning the Atlantic Division and coming one goal short of the Eastern Conference Final. The future should be, too; while 21-year-old winger Zach Benson was the biggest star of this year’s playoff run, he’s got company with a trio of talented young centers who should be key cogs in the lineup for years to come.