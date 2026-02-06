‘We weren’t sharp’ | Unhappy with loss to Penguins, Sabres look ahead to after the break

To his point, the Sabres missed the net 22 times, one of their highest totals in the season. They also had several quality scoring chances that didn’t result in shot attempts.

“A lot of missed nets, missed passes,” echoed forward Tage Thompson. “Obviously, looked like we were fighting it a little bit. I think when that happens, you’ve just got to simplify your game until you feel it, and then if you’re not feeling it, just keep it simple the whole game and wear them out. I thought we did the opposite and kind of fueled their offense.”

Jason Zucker got Buffalo on the board just 1:46 into the game, snapping one past goalie Arturs Silovs on the rush, but it was mostly Pittsburgh from there.

Penguins forward Avery Hayes, making his NHL debut, scored twice in the first period – first on a breakaway, then in the slot on a between-the-legs pass from Anthony Mantha. Ben Kindel extended Pittsburgh’s lead to 3-1 on an odd-man rush in the second period.

Defenseman Jacob Bryson was involved in those first and third goals – a lob pass over his head, a turnover at the blue line – and didn’t take another shift after the Kindel goal. This was Bryson’s first game back from an upper-body injury two weeks ago.

“That pair had a tough night. That was part of it,” Ruff said of Bryson and partner Michael Kesselring.

“We didn’t make [Pittsburgh] pay for some of their mistakes, but they made us pay on the big mistakes we made.”

Thompson scored his 30th goal of the season early in the third, a great short-side shot on the power play, but the Sabres couldn’t find the tying goal from there. Pittsburgh’s Tommy Novak scored with 4:27 remaining to restore the two-goal deficit. Buffalo’s power play went 1-for-5 on the night, although the group has scored in six consecutive games.