Sabres feel the sting as incredible season screeches to a halt

They fought to the bitter end, but the Buffalo Sabres had their playoff run cut short by the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at KeyBank Center.
Buffalo, the resilient bunch that stormed back from last place in the conference in December, overcame a two-goal deficit to force overtime in Game 7. At 11:22 in the extra period, though, Montreal’s Alex Newhook scored from the top of the left circle to close the book on the 2025-26 Sabres.
Postgame, an emotional locker room reacted to the abrupt conclusion to a special year.
“F—ing sucks,” said captain Rasmus Dahlin. “… It’s one shot that decides the whole season.”
“It’s tough. It stings,” added Tage Thompson. “I thought we played hard all year to get to this point. I don’t think anyone in this room felt like we were done yet.”
“I appreciate all the guys. I appreciate everybody, how much they have put into this. As a group, we have put in so much,” echoed Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. “… It sucks even more. We have such a good group of guys here, I think we could have gone further.”
Early goals were a constant in this back-and-forth series, and the Sabres found themselves trailing just 4:30 into Game 7 when Phillip Danault deflected one in off his skate (no kicking motion). And after some great Buffalo scoring chances came up empty, Zachary Bolduc got left alone at the end of a power play and doubled the Montreal lead.
Luukkonen, making his fifth start of the playoffs, was excellent after those two goals. The shift immediately following the Bolduc goal, he turned aside an Alexandre Texier breakaway to hold the deficit at two.
The Sabres went to work in the second period and finally broke through with 6:41 remaining. A hardworking shift by the fourth line got the puck out to Mattias Samuelsson, and his shot deflected off the net-front Jordan Greenway and past goalie Jakub Dobes.