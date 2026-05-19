Locker cleanout | Top quotes and full press conferences

Alex Lyon

On his Game 6 start vs. Montreal (3 goals on 4 shots) and the team rallying to force Game 7:

“You try to prepare the same way for every game, and sometimes things like that just happen. That’s the life of an NHL goalie. But for sure, it would be a lot worse if our season ended that night, so I owe a huge amount of gratitude to the guys. Credit to them for pulling through, and I owe UPL a nice bottle of wine and a big hug.”

On his individual performance this season, his first with the Sabres:

“There was some success this year, but you honestly just focus on the things that can make you better. … The hamster wheel doesn’t stop, I guess is what my ultimate point is. No matter how the season went, up or down, next season starts today, to be honest with you. The process begins now, and that’s kind of just how I operate.”

On the challenge of sustaining the team’s success beyond this season:

“Just because things really clicked and worked really well this year, doesn’t mean that it’s automatically just gonna happen again next year. The best teams and best players and best organizations are the ones that understand that and have a healthy fear of that. … My brain is just trained to think like there’s always adversity on the way, and if you’re prepared for it, it just makes it that much easier to get over and move past. So, I think that we have to understand that it’s just gonna be really difficult.”