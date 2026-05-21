Kekäläinen: Ruff's new contract a 'no-brainer' for Sabres

Lindy Ruff hoped – expected, even – to be spending his Wednesday afternoon on a flight to Raleigh. But with Buffalo eliminated from the playoffs in Monday’s Game 7, he was instead finalizing something months in the making: a two-year contract extension to continue coaching the Sabres.

“It’s great to be here,” Ruff told the media at KeyBank Center, “in the sense that I’m going to continue. And I'm humbled again by the opportunity.”

Sixty-six years old and already with 25 years of NHL head coaching experience, Ruff was confident he wanted to continue leading this upstart Sabres team. So, once he got the necessary support, it was a done deal.

“One of my biggest decisions was talking with my assistant coach, which is my wife, because there's a lot of nights you go home and question whether you should still be coaching,” Ruff said. “… She's totally on board. She said, ‘You've got the disease, you've got to continue.’”

Ruff certainly hasn’t lost his touch behind the bench. A Jack Adams Award finalist as one of the NHL’s top three coaches, he lifted the Sabres out of last place in December to snap the 14-year playoff drought. And they were one shot away from a trip to the Eastern Conference Final.

Those facts, among others, made this contract extension a “no-brainer,” as general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen put it.

Seasoned as Ruff is, he’s proven his ability to connect with a young team and win in the modern NHL. This season saw him incorporate Brian Galivan’s new strength and conditioning staff, which helped dictate practice schedules and intensity. During the second round, sensing physical and mental fatigue in his players, Ruff nixed morning skates entirely. And little slogans – 'JFG,' 'Share the morning coffee' – became rallying cries for the division champions.

“Some coaches can be stubborn, ‘This is the way I’ve done it always, this is the way we do it,’” Kekäläinen said. “He’s not like that at all. And to me, that shows a coach that still wants to get better and believes in the new technology and the science behind it and all that.

“… He’s not a spring chicken anymore, but he’s a student of the game.”

The Sabres plan to keep the entire assistant coaching staff, which Ruff credits for his productive relationship with the players. In team meetings, for example, Seth Appert and Marty Wilford will sometimes be the ones dissecting film and calling guys out for mistakes. The coaches, like Ruff, are at the arena at 6:30 a.m. and still hard at work at 2 a.m. on the plane, and their collective obsession with winning has the Sabres in good hands.

“Just like the players, when we ask the players to get better – and that was throughout all our meetings today – I'm going to ask the staff to do the same thing,” Ruff said. “We've got three months to make ourselves better, to pick up the areas that we need to improve. And let's go to work.”

Now, some more takeaways from Ruff’s and Kekäläinen’s end-of-season press conferences.