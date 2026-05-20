Locker cleanout | Top quotes from Day 2

On the Montreal series: "I thought Dobes played extremely well for them – apparently, especially against me. Coming off a Boston series that I thought I was really strong both offensively and defensively, I tried to carry some momentum into the Montreal series that ultimately led to me having zero points, everyone saw that, which was super frustrating. I thought my work ethic was there as the series went on. I thought my attention to detail got better. I thought it slipped away from me a little bit in the middle of the series there, some frustration sank in, which for me is a little uncharacteristic because I pride myself on being a pretty consistent player. So, offensively, I felt like I let my teammates down with that, but at the same time I was really proud of my effort. I was really proud of a lot of things during this entire season. But yeah, ultimately came up short and it was devastating.”

On his contract talks with the Sabres (he is scheduled to become a UFA on July 1): "Throughout the season obviously and if you go back to last summer, we had talks with Kevyn Adams and his management staff that didn’t progress to where we wanted it to, so we decided to kind of hold off and go through the season a little bit more and then maybe pick things back up. I think we chatted occasionally. And then when Jarmo stepped in we initially had some good talks and then they kind of stalled out a little bit. They continued to talk throughout the course of the season and at a point when we were starting to make the playoff push and everything, I decided it was in my best interest and the best interest for the team in general to put anything like that on hold until after the season was over. I had my exit meeting today, so I know that Jarmo once again expressed his desire to have me back on the team. Obviously, he’ll be in touch with my agent, and that’s it. Throughout the playoffs, it hasn’t been a focus of mine at all. Honestly I’ve just been thinking about the game and about the playoffs and that was it. So, obviously, the next month or so I’m gonna have to make some decisions here.”

On factors he'll consider when deciding whether to go to free agency: “I mean, I love it here. I’ve loved my time here. I’ve loved playing hockey here. I’m going to do whatever’s best for myself and my family. That’s all. That’s my power and consideration. Like I said, I don’t know how talks are going to proceed. I don’t know what they’re going to say, I don’t know the future. But my main priority is my family and where we’ll be, where my kids will grow up and who we surround my kids with. There’s a lot of aspects that go into it. It’s not just numbers, it’s not just where to play. There’s endless amounts of possibilities and options for a guy going into free agency. You don’t really know anything until everything’s laid out in front of you. So, I’m going to take some time in the next few weeks to really figure it out and see how it goes.”