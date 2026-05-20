Locker cleanout | Top quotes from Day 2

On what the team accomplished this season: "We definitely took a step in the right direction. We’ve taken steps this year. We’ve really grown as an organization, as a team, as individuals. It’s a sour taste in my mouth after that loss, but in the bigger picture, we’ve done some good things this year. We’ve really grown. So, I’m excited for the future, that’s for sure.”
On his first playoff experience: “It took me a couple games to just realize it’s not that big of a deal. Everybody talks about playoffs, you need experience, you need this and that. At the end of the day it’s just hockey. It’s high compete hockey. Once we realized that, we just went out there and played. I think we also realized that we can play in the playoffs. Like, we’re a legit team that can do damage in this league. We learned a lot of things. I’m still processing it. But, we’ve grown. We’ve learned a lot from this.”
On what fan support meant to him on a personal level this season: “I can’t be more thankful for everything. The stuff I went through, it seemed like the whole city had my back, the team, the organization. I felt a lot of love, honestly. I can’t be more thankful, I do really appreciate it."
On his goals for the offseason: “Yeah, looking back last summer, that wasn’t an ideal summer to have. I’m just excited to get back into the gym, get more explosive, get faster, better condition, be able to play high quality in my minutes, stuff like that. I think my explosiveness has to get better. I need to be able to get my power in my skating back.”