Locker cleanout | Top quotes from Day 2

Read what was said on Day 2 of end-of-season media at KeyBank Center.

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By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres continued their end-of-season media availabilities Wednesday at KeyBank Center.

Here are the top thoughts from those who spoke on Day 2, including:

  • The Sabres’ 13-game playoff run and highly successful 2025-26 season
  • The culture and bonds established in the Sabres’ room this year
  • Injury and health updates | Injuries and transactions page
  • Pending free agents and contract situations this summer
  • Looking ahead to 2026-27

Rasmus Dahlin

Rasmus Dahlin - May 20, 2026

On what the team accomplished this season: "We definitely took a step in the right direction. We’ve taken steps this year. We’ve really grown as an organization, as a team, as individuals. It’s a sour taste in my mouth after that loss, but in the bigger picture, we’ve done some good things this year. We’ve really grown. So, I’m excited for the future, that’s for sure.” 

On his first playoff experience: “It took me a couple games to just realize it’s not that big of a deal. Everybody talks about playoffs, you need experience, you need this and that. At the end of the day it’s just hockey. It’s high compete hockey. Once we realized that, we just went out there and played. I think we also realized that we can play in the playoffs. Like, we’re a legit team that can do damage in this league. We learned a lot of things. I’m still processing it. But, we’ve grown. We’ve learned a lot from this.”

On what fan support meant to him on a personal level this season: “I can’t be more thankful for everything. The stuff I went through, it seemed like the whole city had my back, the team, the organization.  I felt a lot of love, honestly. I can’t be more thankful, I do really appreciate it."

On his goals for the offseason: “Yeah, looking back last summer, that wasn’t an ideal summer to have. I’m just excited to get back into the gym, get more explosive, get faster, better condition, be able to play high quality in my minutes, stuff like that. I think my explosiveness has to get better. I need to be able to get my power in my skating back.”

Alex Tuch

Alex Tuch - May 20, 2026

On the Montreal series: "I thought Dobes played extremely well for them – apparently, especially against me. Coming off a Boston series that I thought I was really strong both offensively and defensively, I tried to carry some momentum into the Montreal series that ultimately led to me having zero points, everyone saw that, which was super frustrating. I thought my work ethic was there as the series went on. I thought my attention to detail got better. I thought it slipped away from me a little bit in the middle of the series there, some frustration sank in, which for me is a little uncharacteristic because I pride myself on being a pretty consistent player. So, offensively, I felt like I let my teammates down with that, but at the same time I was really proud of my effort. I was really proud of a lot of things during this entire season. But yeah, ultimately came up short and it was devastating.”

On his contract talks with the Sabres (he is scheduled to become a UFA on July 1): "Throughout the season obviously and if you go back to last summer, we had talks with Kevyn Adams and his management staff that didn’t progress to where we wanted it to, so we decided to kind of hold off and go through the season a little bit more and then maybe pick things back up. I think we chatted occasionally. And then when Jarmo stepped in we initially had some good talks and then they kind of stalled out a little bit. They continued to talk throughout the course of the season and at a point when we were starting to make the playoff push and everything, I decided it was in my best interest and the best interest for the team in general to put anything like that on hold until after the season was over. I had my exit meeting today, so I know that Jarmo once again expressed his desire to have me back on the team. Obviously, he’ll be in touch with my agent, and that’s it. Throughout the playoffs, it hasn’t been a focus of mine at all. Honestly I’ve just been thinking about the game and about the playoffs and that was it. So, obviously, the next month or so I’m gonna have to make some decisions here.”

On factors he'll consider when deciding whether to go to free agency:  “I mean, I love it here. I’ve loved my time here. I’ve loved playing hockey here. I’m going to do whatever’s best for myself and my family. That’s all. That’s my power and consideration. Like I said, I don’t know how talks are going to proceed. I don’t know what they’re going to say, I don’t know the future. But my main priority is my family and where we’ll be, where my kids will grow up and who we surround my kids with. There’s a lot of aspects that go into it. It’s not just numbers, it’s not just where to play. There’s endless amounts of possibilities and options for a guy going into free agency. You don’t really know anything until everything’s laid out in front of you. So, I’m going to take some time in the next few weeks to really figure it out and see how it goes.”

Tage Thompson

Tage Thompson - May 20, 2026

On Tuch's future with the team: “I don’t think it’s a secret that everyone in that room wants him to come back. He’s a huge piece of this team, a massive reason why we got to where we did. He’s my neighbor, he lives right across the street. We’re very tight, so I don’t think there’s anyone in that room who wants him back more than me. But at the same time, it is a business and I understand that side of it."

On playing through injuries: "I had some low-back stuff going on most of the playoffs. Nothing ridiculous, but just stuff from a long season. Guys are always playing through stuff, especially in playoffs, not a lot of time to recover.”

On Buffalo feeling like home: My wife and I joke, this is the longest place I’ve lived my whole life. I think I’ve been here about eight years now, so that surpasses any other place I’ve ever lived in the course of my life up until this point. Pretty wild to think about that this is truly home. It’s where I’ve had my kids and raising them here and seeing them at the games and being able to create these memories that I was fortunate enough to have with my dad when he played. Those are just the little things that I remember growing up and got me to fall in love with the game. Now, I get to create those memories with my kids and do it here in Buffalo. It’s been amazing, honestly. The adversity I think that we faced over the last number of years that I’ve been here has made this feeling rewarding in a different sense as far as I’ve been here and we haven’t won. You see the fanbase and how they’re just starving for hockey to be good around here and to see how passionate they were this year and how excited this whole city was for playoffs is a super rewarding feeling.”

On the pride he and Rasmus Dahlin share as the longest-tenured Sabres after returning the franchise to the playoffs: "It’s something that we’ve talked about for a long time, being here as long as we have. Guys have come and gone and weren’t able to do it. That was always a big thing we talked about, is taking a lot of pride in being two big pieces of ending the drought and bringing winning hockey back to Buffalo. It’s a weird feeling because it’s a rewarding feeling, but at the same time, the way the season ended, it still stings and hurts. So, it’s a mixed bag of emotions. But I think when you take a step back and look at the progress we’ve made this year and the steps we’ve taken and a lot of the goals that we set out in front of us at the beginning of the season, we’ve surpassed them. Now that standard just gets changed and the bar gets set higher. It gets me excited and it gets Dahls excited. It’s something we’ve been dreaming about for a while. Now it’s here.”

Jason Zucker

Jason Zucker - May 20, 2026

On expectations moving forward: "Playoffs is now an expectation for our group. It's not something we're striving for, it's the bare minimum, in my opinion, and I think we learned a lot this year. I think a lot of our guys grew up in a lot of ways, and I think we grew closer as a group and as a team, and as an organization, as a city. It was an incredible feeling to be a part of a city and a fan base like this, this year. I'd heard about it for so long, and unfortunately throughout my career, never been able to see it. Now that we have, it's a different feeling knowing that we have a fan base like this behind us, and it's incredible. It was a lot of fun to be a part of and I'm looking forward to playing in front of them again.” 

On the closeness of the team: “They keep me young that's for sure, but it makes it fun. You never know what you're gonna get on a daily basis from the likes of Benson and the rest of the crew. It definitely makes it enjoyable coming to the rink every day, and I think it became a really close-knit group because of that, and arguably the closest group I've ever been a part of, and it was definitely fun in that sense.”

Mattias Samuelsson

Mattias Samuelsson - May 20, 2026

On how personally rewarding this season was: “I think first, for me, my faith was a big reason for this year. I give all the glory to God in that aspect just to kind of turn it around and have a good season, have a productive year, stay healthy, very satisfying for me. I've talked about it a lot, but those first couple years being injured, there's definitely some dark days, and then you doubt yourself a lot. The mental battle was worse than actually dealing with the injuries. To be able to put together a good stretch of hockey and be, for the most part, healthy enough to play every night brought a lot of joy back for me. I don't know if I said this last year, but there were stretches that I wasn't having fun coming to the rink, and that's who I am. I grew up, obviously, at the rink every single day, and it's been my whole life. There were times where I wasn't even having fun, it was hard. I think this year has been really big for me, just the confidence, and just having fun again, joining the game a lot more, and being able to show just what I can do when I'm on top of my game."

On what he learned about himself during the playoffs: "Probably just how much I enjoy the pressure. Obviously never really played in that big of a game before in my life, so just knowing your back's against the wall and its do or die and those type of games that are obviously the most fun. But I think people handle the pressure differently, and I think that's when I’m at my best. I think a lot of guys can say that."

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