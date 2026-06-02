Dahlin finishes 3rd in Norris Trophy voting

Columbus' Zach Werenski won the award with 113 first-place votes.

20260602 Dahlin
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin finished third in voting for the James Norris Memorial Trophy, the NHL announced on Tuesday.

Dahlin was one of three finalists for the trophy, which is awarded to the league’s top defenseman. Columbus’ Zach Werenski won the award, receiving first-place votes on 113 of 198 ballots. Colorado’s Cale Makar finished as the runner-up.

Dahlin received 13 first-place votes. He joined Jim Schoenfeld (1979-80) as the second defenseman in franchise history to be selected as a finalist for the award.

Dahlin ranked sixth among NHL defensemen with a career-high 74 points in 2025-26.

Norris Trophy Voting

1. Zach Werenski, CBJ – 1,589 points (113 first-place votes)

2. Cale Makar, COL – 1,191 points (47 first-place votes)

3. Rasmus Dahlin, BUF – 657 points (13 first-place votes)

4. Evan Bouchard, EDM – 593 points (12 first-place votes)

5. Moritz Seider, DET – 360 points (5 first-place votes)

6. Lane Hutson, MTL – 357 points (3 first-place votes)

7. Quinn Hughes, MIN – 282 points (5 first-place votes)

8. Miro Heiskanen, DAL – 52 points

9. Erik Karlsson, PIT – 16 points

10. Jake Sanderson, OTT – 16 points

11. Darren Raddysh, TBL – 14 points

12. Matthew Schaefer, NYI – 14 points

13. Charlie McAvoy, BOS – 6 points

14. Adam Fox, NYR – 1 point

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