Game 7 notebook | Tuch, Ruff look ahead to Monday's deciding game

MONTREAL – Alex Tuch couldn’t help but flash a smile when asked about his Game 7 experience.

The Sabres alternate captain played in three Game 7s with Vegas, winning the last two – a blowout victory over Minnesota in 2021 in which he was plus-3 with an assist and a shutout win over Vancouver in 2020 in which he scored an empty-net goal.

But it was his first Game 7 that likely inspired his reaction on Sunday, an infamous overtime loss by the Golden Knights marked by a controversial major penalty that fueled a San Jose Sharks comeback. The fallout of that game prompted the institution of video review for major penalties.

“There was a rule change because of that,” Tuch said Sunday morning when asked about that game, still smiling. “So, I'm gonna say no comment.”

Such is the spirit of Game 7, when high stakes for both teams becomes fertile ground for memories and signature moments. To give that experience to Buffalo – the city’s first Game 7 since 2001 – is what really had Tuch smiling Sunday.

Tuch’s three Game 7s are among the most of any player on the Sabres roster. Ryan McLeod has also played in three while Tanner Pearson – who hasn’t yet played this postseason – has appeared in four. Bowen Byram and Jason Zucker have played one each.

It’s a different dynamic from Game 6, given the fact that the Canadiens will now be playing with their backs to the wall, too. Tuch did his best to explain the feeling.

“You just got to go out and work,” Tuch said. “You just go out and try to out-work and out-compete the other opponent. Yeah, I don't know, it's hard to explain. Everyone's gonna have nerves. Everyone sitting in the same spot. If you're not nervous, you're not human.

“But it's exciting. You'll have fun with it. It's the reason why we play the game of hockey. It's what you thought about playing street hockey and playing in the backyard and playing -- crap, I've been playing mini hockey with my oldest son every single day that I've been home these past three, four months.

“So, it's the things you dream of. And to do it in the playoffs, and for me to do it at KeyBank Center is a dream come true.”

Here’s more from Sunday’s media sessions with Tuch and Lindy Ruff as they looked forward to Game 7.