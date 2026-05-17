At the Horn | Sabres 8 - Canadiens 3

Quick recap and highlights from season-saving comeback in Game 6.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres kept their season alive Saturday night with an 8-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 at Bell Centre.

Now, the teams are set for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

Just as the Sabres scored on three of their first four shots in Game 5, Montreal did the same in Game 6, chasing goalie Alex Lyon after just 10 minutes. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen entered in relief and stopped all 17 shots he faced for the win.

Buffalo responded with seven unanswered goals and locked it down defensively, allowing only six shots in the third period to close it out.

The Sabres, in turn, chased Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes for the first time these playoffs, beating him for six goals on 33 shots before Jacob Fowler entered in relief in the third.

Buffalo’s offensive outburst – eight goals set a playoff high – featured five points from Rasmus Dahlin (1+4) and four from Tage Thompson (1+3), plus multi-point showings from Jack Quinn (2+1, his first career playoff goals), Jason Zucker (1+1) and Zach Benson (1+1).

Konsta Helenius also scored for the second straight game, and Zach Metsa scored in his playoff debut.

The Sabres scored four power-play goals and are now 9-for-24 (37.5%) in the series.

Eight goals set a road playoff record for the Sabres. And Dahlin's five points tied Derek Roy (2006) and John Tucker (1988) for the single-game franchise record in the playoffs.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

BUF 1 – MTL 0 | Period 1, 0:32 – Rasmus Dahlin (3) from Mattias Samuelsson (3) and Zach Benson (4)

Rasmus Dahlin scores 32 seconds into the game

BUF 1 – MTL 1 | Period 1, 1:40 – Arber Xhekaj (1) from Jake Evans (6)

BUF 1 – MTL 2 | Period 1, 8:12 (PP) – Ivan Demidov (2) from Lane Hutson (11) and Cole Caufield (5)

BUF 1 – MTL 3 | Period 1, 10:14 (SH) – Jake Evans (2) from Mike Matheson (2)

BUF 2 – MTL 3 | Period 1, 13:56 (PP) – Jason Zucker (2) from Josh Norris (2) and Jack Quinn (5)

Jason Zucker scores on the power play

BUF 3 – MTL 3 | Period 2, 1:00 – Zach Benson (5) from Tage Thompson (8) and Bowen Byram (3)

Zach Benson ties the game at 3-3

BUF 4 – MTL 3 | Period 2, 10:54 (PP) – Jack Quinn (1) from Rasmus Dahlin (7) and Tage Thompson (9)

Jack Quinn gives the Sabres a 4-3 lead

BUF 5 – MTL 3 | Period 2, 12:59 – Konsta Helenius (2) from Jason Zucker (2) and Rasmus Dahlin (8)

Konsta Helenius extends the Sabres lead

BUF 6 – MTL 3 | Period 3, 9:58 (PP) – Jack Quinn (2) from Tage Thompson (10) and Rasmus Dahlin (9)

Jack Quinn scores his 2nd of the game

BUF 7 – MTL 3 | Period 3, 14:12 (EN) – Tage Thompson (5) (unassisted)

Tage Thompson makes it 7-3 Sabres

BUF 8 – MTL 3 | Period 3, 17:49 (PP) – Zach Metsa (1) from Ryan McLeod (3) and Rasmus Dahlin (10)

Zach Metsa seals the Sabres 8-3 win

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 8 - Canadiens 3

Game photos

Up next

Game 7 is Monday at 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center on ESPN.

As always, Brian Duff and Marty Biron’s pregame and postgame shows will be available on MSG, the Sabres’ social channels and the Buffalo Sabres App.

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