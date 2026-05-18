Sabres vs. Canadiens – Game 7 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

It’s only right that this year’s historically competitive Atlantic Division, with four teams reaching 100 points in the regular season, comes down to one winner-take-all game.

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens by three points in the standings; the Canadiens have outscored the Sabres by three in their second-round series, which ends with Monday’s Game 7 at 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Winner advances to the Eastern Conference Final against Carolina.

“It’s a new experience for a lot of guys in this room and something you dream of growing up,” Tage Thompson said after his four-point Game 6. “… It’s another game that we get to embrace. I think if you would’ve asked every guy in here in September if they would have taken being in Game 7 in Round 2, we all would have signed up for that. So, we’re in a great spot.

“Now, it’s just one game. That’s all that matters.”

Coach Lindy Ruff has joked about wishing Game 7 were on the road, where Buffalo is 5-1 these playoffs (compared to 2-4 at home). Of course, the Sabres cherish the home crowd’s support come gametime, but they’re preparing for Monday night like they have for recent road wins, cancelling the morning skate and just coming to the rink ready to play.

Game 6, an 8-3 rout while facing elimination, saw the Sabres dominate from start to finish despite some shaky goaltending early. If that effort at the hostile Bell Centre translates to home ice, they like their chances of moving on to Round 3.

“The goal is to make Game 7 like Game 6,” Ruff said. “Move the puck quick, play with a lot of pace, keep our feet moving in the offensive zone, and close real quickly in the defensive zone. That's our recipe.”

Here all the details before puck drop.