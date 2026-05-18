Sabres vs. Canadiens – Game 7 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Winner takes all at KeyBank Center. Who moves on to face the Hurricanes?

Game 7
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

It’s only right that this year’s historically competitive Atlantic Division, with four teams reaching 100 points in the regular season, comes down to one winner-take-all game.

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens by three points in the standings; the Canadiens have outscored the Sabres by three in their second-round series, which ends with Monday’s Game 7 at 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Winner advances to the Eastern Conference Final against Carolina.

“It’s a new experience for a lot of guys in this room and something you dream of growing up,” Tage Thompson said after his four-point Game 6. “… It’s another game that we get to embrace. I think if you would’ve asked every guy in here in September if they would have taken being in Game 7 in Round 2, we all would have signed up for that. So, we’re in a great spot.

“Now, it’s just one game. That’s all that matters.” 

Coach Lindy Ruff has joked about wishing Game 7 were on the road, where Buffalo is 5-1 these playoffs (compared to 2-4 at home). Of course, the Sabres cherish the home crowd’s support come gametime, but they’re preparing for Monday night like they have for recent road wins, cancelling the morning skate and just coming to the rink ready to play.

Game 6, an 8-3 rout while facing elimination, saw the Sabres dominate from start to finish despite some shaky goaltending early. If that effort at the hostile Bell Centre translates to home ice, they like their chances of moving on to Round 3.

“The goal is to make Game 7 like Game 6,” Ruff said. “Move the puck quick, play with a lot of pace, keep our feet moving in the offensive zone, and close real quickly in the defensive zone. That's our recipe.”

Here all the details before puck drop.

How to watch

TV (national): ESPN

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray on the call)

Pregame and Postgame Shows will air on MSG and the Sabres App along with the team's X, Facebook and YouTube channels. The pregame show begins at 7 p.m.

Lineup notes

Buffalo hasn’t tinkered much with its lineup after playoff wins, so it’s fair to expect the same lines and pairs from Game 6. Check back during 7 p.m. warmups for potential updates.

The big question: Who starts in goal? Alex Lyon was pulled from Game 6 after allowing three goals on four shots. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was perfect in relief, but he couldn’t finish Game 5 two days prior. Ruff said the Sabres are “going to keep using both.”

Lyon is 1-2 in the series with an .847 save percentage and 4.49 goals-against average, while Luukkonen is 2-1 with a .903 and 2.81. Which guy gets the first stab at Game 7?

Notable numbers

  • The new line of Thompson, Josh Norris and Zach Benson outshot Montreal 8-0 in their 5-on-5 minutes together in Game 6 (Natural Stat Trick).
  • During Benson’s even-strength minutes this series, the Sabres lead 7-3 in goals and control 63.6 percent of the expected goals.
  • The Sabres have 17 players with a goal these playoffs. Jack Quinn and Zach Metsa scored their first career playoff goals in Game 6.
  • Defenseman Conor Timmins leads all skaters with 18 blocked shots this series.
  • Buffalo won a playoff-best 61 percent of its faceoffs in Game 6. Norris (11-for-17) and Ryan McLeod (11-for-18) led the way.

Series statistics

Game Preview - Blue & Gold

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