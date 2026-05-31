Helenius scores golden goal for Finland at Worlds

Konsta Helenius scored the golden goal in overtime to clinch a 1-0 victory for Finland in its gold medal game against Switzerland at the IIHF World Championship on Sunday.

Helenius wheeled around the offensive zone and buried a shot from the inside edge of the right circle for his third goal and sixth point in six games at the tournament. He’d previously scored the winning goal in the semifinal against Canada.

The forward became one of Finland’s top players after joining the team at the conclusion of Buffalo’s playoff run. He played right wing on the top line alongside NHL veterans Aleksander Barkov and Mikael Granlund.