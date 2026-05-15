Despite early surge, Sabres pushed to brink of elimination

“We wish were up 3-0 instead of 3-2. We definitely could have prevented those couple goals,” Alex Tuch said. “But they’re a good team, so they’re going to score. So, we have to make sure we’re getting back to our game, especially defensively, and we didn’t do that tonight.”

Then came the turning point in the second period, when the Sabres came out and pushed hard for an insurance tally. Zach Benson had one of his dominant forechecking shifts to set up some scoring chances. Tage Thompson got free on a breakaway and went wide on Jakub Dobes, but he couldn’t lift his forehand shot over the pad.

At the 8:01 mark, Montreal, outshot 5-1 in the period to that point, tied it 3-3 as Lane Hutson fed a backdoor Josh Anderson for the tying goal. That play seemed to completely swing momentum in favor of the Canadiens, who then surged ahead on goals from Jake Evans and Nick Suzuki.

“That can be deflating,” Tuch said of the early-period chances that came up empty. “We can’t let that leak into the room there. We’ve got to do a better job of just getting back after it, even if they tie it up.”

Analyzed coach Lindy Ruff: “I thought they had a pretty good push there for seven or eight minutes where we didn’t execute as well as we needed to execute. I thought some of our puck play, we were missing passes. We were going north in a hurry early in the game, and then the second period, we just slowed it down.”

Alex Lyon entered at the start of the third period for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made 18 saves on 23 shots. While some of Montreal’s goals were great passing plays that gave Luukkonen no chance, the Evans goal was a loose puck along the goal line after Ivan Demidov’s wide-angle shot leaked through Buffalo’s goalie.

“I think that’s one that he would want back. So, if I would’ve made a decision (earlier), would it have made a difference? Possibly,” Ruff said. “But all year, we haven’t made it about our goaltender, and we’re not gonna make it about our goaltender now.”

In consecutive series, now, the NHL’s fourth-best home team from the regular season has gone 1-2 at KeyBank Center – “It’s unacceptable,” Dahlin said. But now the Sabres’ attention shifts to the road, where they’ve gone 4-1 these playoffs and will have to grind out another win at the raucous Bell Centre to extend their season.

“If our road play is what we need to carry us through this,” Ruff said, “then we go to Montreal and we win a game, and we come back. And when we come back, we’re gonna pretend we’re on the road.”

Here’s more from the loss.