At the Horn | Canadiens 3 - Sabres 2 (OT)

Buffalo's season ends in overtime of Game 7.

20260518 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres engineered one last comeback to force overtime, but their season came to an end with a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series at KeyBank Center on Monday.

Alex Newhook scored the winning goal 11:22 into the extra period. Jakub Dobes made 39 saves for Montreal, including six in overtime.

The Sabres erased a 2-0 deficit in regulation. Jordan Greenway redirected a shot from Mattias Samuelsson to put them on the board midway through the second period and Rasmus Dahlin tied the game with 13:33 remaining in the third.

Buffalo appeared to pull ahead with 9:59 left to play in regulation when Greenway poked the puck through Dobes’ pads and Beck Malenstyn pushed it across the goal line. The goal was waved off on the ice due to an early whistle.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves for Buffalo, including breakaway stops on Alexandre Texier and Josh Anderson to prevent Montreal from extending its early lead.

The loss ends what had been a magical season by the Sabres, who were in last place in December before surging to the Atlantic Division title. They ended the franchise’s 14-year playoff drought and won its first playoff series since 2007.

Statistics

20260518 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

MTL 1 – BUF 0 | Period 1, 4:30 – Phillip Danault (1) from Kaiden Guhle (6) and Alexandre Texier (4)

MTL 2 – BUF 0 | Period 1, 14:29 (PP) – Zachary Bolduc (3) from Nick Suzuki (9) and Lane Hutson (12)

MTL 2 – BUF 1 | Period 2, 13:19 – Jordan Greenway (2) from Mattias Samuelsson (4) and Beck Malenstyn (2)

Jordan Greenway gets the Sabres on the board

MTL 2 – BUF 2 | Period 3, 6:27 – Rasmus Dahlin (4) from Owen Power (6) and Ryan McLeod (4)

Rasmus Dahlin ties the game at 2-2

MTL 3 – BUF 2 | Overtime, 11:22 – Alex Newhook (7) from Alexandre Carrier (4)

Full highlights

FINAL | Canadiens 3 - Sabres 2 (OT)

Photo galleries

Postgame sound

Lindy Ruff - May 18, 2026

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen - May 18, 2026

Tage Thompson - May 18, 2026

Rasmus Dahlin - May 18, 2026

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