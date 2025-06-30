After draft, Mrtka and Ratzlaff reunite in Buffalo

The Buffalo Sabres continued their 2025 development camp on Monday at LECOM Harborcenter, where fans got their first glimpse of ninth-overall pick Radim Mrtka on the ice.

Among those thrilled to see the Czech defenseman join his new organization was goalie prospect Scott Ratzlaff, a teammate of Mrtka’s with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds this past season.

“It was awesome,” Ratzlaff said of the Sabres’ first-round decision. “I had a feeling; they asked me a lot of questions about him. Nothing but good things from him, and I’m really excited that we get to share a team together.”

Last November, when the 6-foot-6, then-17-year-old Mrtka arrived in North America after a stint of professional hockey in Czechia, he displayed a head-turning combination of ability and maturity.

“To see the size of his feet, I thought maybe this guy’s gonna be a little clumsy, but he was the complete opposite,” Ratzlaff said. “He’s a great skater, as you can see out there. He thinks the game well. Buffalo got a good pick, really.

“… A lot of guys can just take it easy or light and [go], ‘This doesn’t apply to me yet, I’m too young.’ But he knew that every rep, every workout counts. And I think I noticed that from the beginning. He just took his time, did his thing and was usually the last one in the gym.”