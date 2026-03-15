‘A huge point’ | Shootout win adds to Sabres’ productive night in standings

Some earlier Sabres mistakes had led to the Toronto goals, but Buffalo tightened up from there, allowing just two shots in the third period and 18 total. And after failing to bury a series of quality scoring chances – some 2-on-1 rushes, especially – the Sabres found themselves in a similar situation to Thursday’s loss against Washington: tied late in regulation, at a time of year when every point matters.

In that game, the Sabres allowed a late goal on a defensive breakdown and walked away empty handed. In this one, they made sure to survive the final minutes, controlled the puck for much of overtime and prevailed in the shootout. As a result, Buffalo still hasn’t lost consecutive games in regulation since early December.

“It tells you a lot about our maturity, knowing that we gave [Washington] a point, and we took a point away from ourselves with how we played in that last situation,” said coach Lindy Ruff. “We’re a better defending team than that, we’ve played better than that all year.”

“I think we were a little sour the last 48 hours, and that’s a good sign,” added Lyon.

A productive night on the out-of-town scoreboard saw Tampa Bay and Montreal lose in regulation, Detroit in overtime. So, Buffalo leads the Atlantic Division by four points with 15 games remaining.

“To get the extra point at this time of year when teams around you are losing, it’s a huge point,” Ruff said.

Here’s more from the win.