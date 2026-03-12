Schenn, Pearson bring wealth of experience to Buffalo

Luke Schenn

18 NHL seasons

Schenn has played 1,118 regular season games across 18 seasons, plus 58 playoff games. That postseason experience includes Stanley Cup titles with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021.

Having been traded seven times, six during the season, Schenn understands how to acclimate to new surroundings and become one of the guys – even if he’s reminded of his age, at times.

“My wife said to me other day,” he recalled, “you know you’re getting old in this league when at one point, it’s Shane Doan and his wife welcoming you to the team, and next thing you know, it’s Josh and his girlfriend. That’s how you know you’ve been around for a little while.”

Straightforward game

The league has gotten faster and more skilled since 2008, as Schenn pointed out, but the former fifth-overall pick has tried to maintain the same, steady presence on the back end.

“I don’t think my game’s changed a ton throughout the course of my career,” he said. “I’ve always tried to be a more physical defenseman, make a good first pass and try to be hard to play against in the D zone.”

Schenn won’t wow anyone with his speed, but he’s got 139 hits and 54 shot blocks in 46 games this season. He’s averaged 13:44 of ice time, which is about (if not more than) what he’ll likely play when in the Sabres’ lineup.

Blue-line depth

The right-shot Schenn is now one of eight healthy defensemen on Buffalo’s roster, and he should see third-pair opportunities behind Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Owen Power and Bowen Byram, a top four that’s quickly impressed the veteran newcomer.

“I might be the most biased guy in the world, but the size is the biggest thing,” said the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Schenn. “You see that teams that win have a big D corps. Those four guys and [Logan Stanley] and [Michael Kesselring] and [Conor Timmins], everyone’s big and heavy, and on top of that, great skating, too. … I’m a big fan of everyone on that D corps, watching from a distance, and I’m looking forward to just chipping in and being part of it.”

Stanley would be a familiar third-pair partner, as he and Schenn played 265 minutes together at 5-on-5 in Winnipeg this season (Evolving Hockey).