At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Golden Knights 0

The Sabres moved into a tie for 1st place in the Eastern Conference with the win.

20260318 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

The Sabres extended their road point streak to a franchise record 11 games (10-0-1), surpassing the previous mark set during the 1983-84 and 2006-07 seasons.

The win moved Buffalo into a tie with Carolina for first place in the Eastern Conference at 90 points. The Sabres also maintained their four-point lead over the Lightning (who also won Tuesday) for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Luukkonen made highlight-reel stops throughout the night, including a lunging glove save to rob Brayden McNabb during the first period and a sharp-angle stop on a Jack Eichel one-timer to preserve a 1-0 lead in the game’s final minute.

Josh Doan scored the lone goal against Vegas goaltender Adin Hill, who was impressive in his own right throughout a 23-save performance. Doan capitalized on a misplay by Hill behind the Vegas net, after which he banked a shot in off the goaltender’s back.

Josh Norris added Buffalo’s second goal into an empty net with 57.6 seconds remaining.

The Sabres were without forward Alex Tuch, who missed the game with an illness. Tyson Kozak reentered the lineup for the first time since March 3 in Tuch’s absence.

Statistics

20260318 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 1, VGK 0 | Period 1, 18:02 – Josh Doan (22) unassisted

Josh Doan opens the scoring

BUF 2, VGK 0 | Period 3, 19:02 (EN) – Josh Norris (10) from Peyton Krebs (22) and Mattias Samuelsson (25)

Josh Norris scores empty net goal

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 2 - Golden Knights 0

Up next

The road trip continues in San Jose on Thursday. Coverage on MSG begins at 9:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 10.

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