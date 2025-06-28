‘A package that’s pretty rare’ | Sabres and Mrtka happy to have each other

Radim Mrtka’s hockey journey has taken him all over during the last several months. Last fall, he began his season with HC Ocelari Trinek in his native Czechia. After a handful of games there, he signed with the Seattle Thunderbirds and moved to North America, vaulting up draft boards with a breakout season in the Western Hockey League.
Now, the 6-foot-6 defenseman will be on his way to Buffalo. On Friday, the Sabres selected Mrtka with the ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
“It’s one of your dreams to be drafted, and especially that high,” said Mrtka, who received the news alongside his parents and brother at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. “So, it’s an amazing feeling, and I’m so excited to move to a new city, new team.”
Many speculated that Buffalo would trade the No. 9 pick – and general manager Kevyn Adams explored doing so – but Mrtka represented too intriguing a prospect to pass up.