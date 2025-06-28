‘A package that’s pretty rare’ | Sabres and Mrtka happy to have each other

“I think it's a package that's pretty rare – 6-foot-6 right-shot defenseman that plays a good two-way game, good with the puck,” Adams said following the first round. “Good feet, mobile, plays hard. Really, really good kid.

“Just in my experience as general manager over the years, it's extremely challenging to get those type of players if you don't draft them, so we just felt when that guy's on the board, that was the right pick to make.”

The NHL will undoubtedly require more adjustments and present more challenges for the 18-year-old Mrtka, but if the past year is any indication, he’ll handle them in stride and continue developing into a top-notch NHL blueliner.

Mrtka learned English back in Czechia and felt confident in his skills. Upon arriving in Seattle in November, though, he struggled to understand – or be understood by – his teammates. And despite already having experience on North American-sized ice, Mrtka was surprised by the pace and physicality of his new league.

“Sometimes have to take a hit to make a play,” he learned. His English improved, too, which was clear as he addressed the media at the NHL Scouting Combine and Friday following the pick.

The Sabres have monitored Mrtka closely since Adams scouted him in person at last August’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, a five-game performance that made quite the impression on Buffalo’s front office. Mrtka’s continued growth in the 10 months since further convinced the Sabres of his strong potential.

“Going from the Czech league – you’re not getting as much ice time as a young guy – and all of a sudden playing junior in the Western Hockey League, that’s a big life transition,” Adams said. “… So, there’s more than just the hockey player there; it’s a pretty impressive kid.”