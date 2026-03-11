Quinn, Malenstyn step up, scorching Sabres win 8th straight

The sample size is growing for Beck Malenstyn: When he scores, it’s a beauty.

On Tuesday at KeyBank Center, Buffalo’s dependable fourth liner raced to a bouncing puck in the neutral zone, deked around San Jose defenseman Sam Dickinson and beat goalie Yaroslav Askarov cleanly. Malenstyn’s sixth goal of the season provided some second-period insurance in the Sabres’ 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

“He’s, almost on a nightly basis, one of our top-speed skaters,” coach Lindy Ruff said of Malenstyn, who’s worked hard to add some skill to his game. “Combine that with making better plays and some of the dekes and some of the moves, there’s a couple times I’ve said, ‘Wow.’"

“I love to see him score and celly like that,” added captain Rasmus Dahlin.