Close contest with Capitals ends Sabres’ 8-game winning streak

The Buffalo Sabres had their eight-game winning streak snapped with a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday at KeyBank Center.

A 1-1 tie lasted for nearly 40 minutes before Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun scored the game winner with 1:33 left in regulation.

Buffalo had scored two or more goals in 18 straight games entering the night, but it ran into an obstacle in Washington goaltender Charlie Lindgren, who made 29 saves. Despite registering 30 shots on goal, the Sabres felt that one-and-done opportunities and the lack of bodies near the crease made things a bit too easy on Lindgren.

“I still think we could’ve done a better job – we talked in between both periods – of getting somebody around the net front,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “There wasn’t a lot of opportunities there where we had somebody standing right on top of him.”

Their one goal came 6:02 into the game from Sam Carrick – his second in four games since being acquired from the Rangers. Beck Malenstyn retrieved the puck from Carrick down low, then fed his linemate a no-look, backhand pass for the backdoor tap-in.