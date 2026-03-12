Sabres vs. Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo hosts Washington looking for a 9th straight win.

March 12
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will look to extend their winning streak to nine games when they host the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Buffalo is riding its second eight-game winning streak of the season – the first team in franchise history to accomplish that feat – following a 6-3 win over San Jose on Tuesday.

The hot streak has the Sabres four points up on the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning, who have dropped six of their last seven games, are also in action on Thursday against the Red Wings.

Read more about the playoff race and Thursday’s games to watch in our daily primer.

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Sabres broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres went into Tuesday with their three trade acquisitions from Winnipeg – defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn along with forward Tanner Pearson – still awaiting visa clearance before they could play.

Stanley received his visa around 3 p.m. Tuesday and was a late addition to the lineup that night against the Sharks. He skated 15:51 and lived up to his tough reputation with a first-period fight.

Schenn and Pearson did not play against the Sharks, but coach Lindy Ruff confirmed postgame that they too had received visas and are now available. Stay tuned for updates from the 10:30 a.m. morning skate to find out if either player will join the lineup against the Capitals.

It will be Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s turn to start in net, assuming the Sabres stick to their rotation.

Stats from the streak

The Sabres are 29-5-2 since Dec. 9, a stretch that has propelled them from last place in the Eastern Conference to two points out of first. Within that run, they lead the NHL in points percentage (.833), goals per game (3.94), and save percentage (.915).

Find more stats behind the Sabres' run - including Rasmus Dahlin's dominance and the role of depth scoring - here.

Scouting the Capitals

20260312 Preview Stats

The Capitals’ playoff hopes took a hit on Wednesday with their loss to the Flyers. They scored an early power-play goal but allowed four unanswered in the 4-1 defeat.

Washington now sits seven points out of a playoff spot but has played two more games than most of the teams it trails. MoneyPuck projects the Capitals’ playoff odds at 10.8 percent.

Thursday marks the second of three matchups between Buffalo and Washington this season. The Sabres won 4-3 in a shootout at home on Nov. 1 behind a 29-save effort from Luukkonen and a 4-for-4 night on the penalty kill. The two teams meet again in Washington on April 4.

This game could also be Alex Ovechkin’s last in Buffalo. The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer plans to make a decision on whether or not to retire in the offseason, according to recent interviews. At 40 years old, he once again leads the team in goals (24) and points (51).

