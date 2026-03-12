Sabres vs. Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres will look to extend their winning streak to nine games when they host the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Buffalo is riding its second eight-game winning streak of the season – the first team in franchise history to accomplish that feat – following a 6-3 win over San Jose on Tuesday.

The hot streak has the Sabres four points up on the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning, who have dropped six of their last seven games, are also in action on Thursday against the Red Wings.

