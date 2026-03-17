Sabres at Golden Knights | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres open a 4-game road trip in Vegas.

March 17
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres can extend their road point streak to a franchise-record 11 games when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Buffalo is 9-0-1 in its last 10 road games, matching the franchise-best streaks set during the 1983-84 and 2006-07 seasons.

The matchup with the Golden Knights opens a four-game road trip against the Pacific Division. All four opponents – Vegas, San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles – are jostling for position in the crowded Western Conference playoff race.

“It’s a tough trip in regards that you’re gonna play four games in six nights,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “… And every team we’re playing is right there in the thick of it, so it’s gonna be one heck of a road trip.”

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Sabres broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 9:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Mattias Samuelsson (maintenance), Tanner Pearson (lower body) and Colten Ellis (maintenance) were all on the ice for Monday's practice after missing Saturday's win over Toronto due to injuries.

Ruff expressed optimism that all three players could be available for tonight's game. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to get his turn in net, meaning Ellis would likely serve as backup to give Alex Lyon a night off.

Check back following the Sabres' morning skate (scheduled for 2 p.m. EST) for updates. In the meantime, here's how the larger group lined up for practice on Monday:

Practice

Quick hits

  • Owen Power enters the night on a three-game point streak, with a goal and two assists in that span. 
  • The Sabres are 9-2-0 against the Pacific Division this season.
  • Jason Zucker has scored a goal in each of his three games played against the Golden Knights since joining the Sabres.

Scouting the Golden Knights

20260317 Preview Stats

Vegas is midway through a four-game homestand, having won the first two contests against Pittsburgh and Chicago by a combined margin of 10-2.

The Golden Knights have benefited from the return of forward Mark Stone, who was out with an injury when they visited Buffalo on March 3 (a 3-2 Sabres win). Pavel Dorofeyev has four goals in the last two games, upping his team-leading season total to 34.

Adin Hill started the last two games in goal, including a 21-save shutout of the Blackhawks on Saturday.

While the Golden Knights boast the NHL’s fifth-ranked power play, their penalty kill has been a strength of late. They’ve allowed just one power-play goal in their last seven games, having gone 19-for-20 in that span.

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