Sabres at Golden Knights | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres can extend their road point streak to a franchise-record 11 games when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Buffalo is 9-0-1 in its last 10 road games, matching the franchise-best streaks set during the 1983-84 and 2006-07 seasons.

The matchup with the Golden Knights opens a four-game road trip against the Pacific Division. All four opponents – Vegas, San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles – are jostling for position in the crowded Western Conference playoff race.

“It’s a tough trip in regards that you’re gonna play four games in six nights,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “… And every team we’re playing is right there in the thick of it, so it’s gonna be one heck of a road trip.”

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.