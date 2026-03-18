‘We can beat anybody’ | Luukkonen’s shutout continues Sabres’ excellence in net

LAS VEGAS – The “LUUUUKK” chants were audible and aplenty on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

A healthy dose of Sabres fans who made the roughly 2,000-mile trip from Buffalo to Las Vegas were treated to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s first shutout of the season, and the eighth of his career. The goaltender stopped all 28 shots in a 2-0 Sabres win over the Golden Knights.

“I love that,” said Luukkonen, who heard his name from the crowd throughout a dominant night in net. “I appreciate all our fans. It’s always great to see them on the road, and especially in games like this, where we’re fighting (with a) one-goal lead. It’s a huge thing for us, and for me personally.”

The blue-and-gold fans on site, plus those back home who stayed up late to watch, saw the Sabres earn their 31st win in the last 39 games and pull even with the Carolina Hurricanes (at 90 points) for first place in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s unreal,” Dahlin added of the Sabres-heavy crowd. “It means so much. They are as big a part of this as we are.”

A bit of St. Patrick’s Day luck helped Buffalo take the lead late in the first period. After Adin Hill fumbled the puck behind the net, a forechecking Josh Doan banked it off the scrambling Vegas goalie for his 22nd goal of the season.