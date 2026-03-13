At the Horn | Capitals 2 - Sabres 1

A late goal from Washington snapped the Sabres' 8-game winning streak.

2026 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres’ eight-game winning streak was snapped with a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Jakob Chyrchrun scored for Washington to break a 1-1 tie with 1:33 remaining in regulation. Chychrun was the recipient of a cross-ice pass from Aliaksei Protas and buried a one-timer from the right faceoff circle.

The Sabres outshot the Capitals 15-3 during the first period but only converted once against goaltender Charlie Lindgren, a backdoor tap-in from Sam Carrick.

Washington regrouped in the intermission and pushed back through an evenly played final 40 minutes, beginning when Ryan Leonard scored the tying goal early in the second period.

The Sabres were without forward Alex Tuch, who missed the game do to a lower-body injury. Tuch was a participant in the team’s morning skate despite the injury, which coach Lindy Ruff described as a “tweak.”

Tanner Pearson joined the lineup in place of Tuch and made his Sabres debut along with defenseman Luke Schenn. Both players were acquired from Winnipeg ahead of the trade deadline last Friday.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves.

Statistics

20260312 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

WSH 0, BUF 1 | Period, 6:02 – Sam Carrick (6) from Beck Malenstyn (5) and Owen Power (17)

Sam Carrick opens the scoring

WSH 1, BUF 1 | Period 2, 2:14 – Ryan Leonard (14) unassisted

WSH 2, BUF 1 | Period 3, 18:27 – Jakob Chychrun (23) from Aliaksei Protas (24) and Trevor van Riemsdyk (7)

Photo gallery

Full highlights

FINAL | Capitals 2 - Sabres 1

Up next

The homestand concludes against Toronto on Saturday. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. The game will air on NHL Network outside of the Sabres' broadcast territory.

News Feed

Schenn, Pearson bring wealth of experience to Buffalo

Sabres vs. Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Tuch out Thursday

Path to the Playoffs | Standings, tonight's games to watch, and more

Notes and numbers from Sabres’ continued dominance

Quinn, Malenstyn step up, scorching Sabres win 8th straight

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Sharks 3

Sabres vs. Sharks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Thompson named NHL’s 3rd Star of the Week

'I'm so happy for Buffalo' | With 5 fights and 8 goals, Sabres earn signature win over Lightning

This Day in Sabres History | Perreault looks back on 500th goal celebration

An introduction to Logan Stanley, Buffalo’s imposing new defenseman

At the Horn | Sabres 8 - Lightning 7

Sabres honor local female sports leaders on Women in Sports Night

Sabres vs. Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘The energy is unbelievable here’ | Happy with new home, Carrick makes instant impact

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Predators 2

Sabres vs. Predators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines