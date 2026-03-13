At the Horn | Capitals 2 - Sabres 1

The Buffalo Sabres’ eight-game winning streak was snapped with a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Jakob Chyrchrun scored for Washington to break a 1-1 tie with 1:33 remaining in regulation. Chychrun was the recipient of a cross-ice pass from Aliaksei Protas and buried a one-timer from the right faceoff circle.

The Sabres outshot the Capitals 15-3 during the first period but only converted once against goaltender Charlie Lindgren, a backdoor tap-in from Sam Carrick.

Washington regrouped in the intermission and pushed back through an evenly played final 40 minutes, beginning when Ryan Leonard scored the tying goal early in the second period.

The Sabres were without forward Alex Tuch, who missed the game do to a lower-body injury. Tuch was a participant in the team’s morning skate despite the injury, which coach Lindy Ruff described as a “tweak.”

Tanner Pearson joined the lineup in place of Tuch and made his Sabres debut along with defenseman Luke Schenn. Both players were acquired from Winnipeg ahead of the trade deadline last Friday.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves.