Sabres vs. Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres will look to turn the page on their first loss since the Olympic break when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

A late goal against cost the Sabres at least one point in the standings in their 2-1 loss to Washington on Thursday, which snapped an eight-game winning streak. The team regrouped for a high-energy practice on Friday with their sights set on Toronto.

“We’ve tried to just stay with the process, which was a good team meeting this morning,” Ruff said Friday. “A good, honest meeting about not liking the way that game finished and how we gave away at least a point.

“We went through the key areas. We spent a good period of time on our defending and our support, and then we spent a good period of time on how we’re gonna score goals, how we’re going to be on the inside, and what we can do better for the next game.”

Buffalo enters Saturday still atop the Atlantic Division with 86 points, two ahead of Tampa Bay. Find a full breakdown of the standings and Saturday’s games to watch here.

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.