Notes and numbers from Sabres’ continued dominance

Those regulation wins really speak to the Sabres' dominance, as their 34 all season trail only Colorado (38). Buffalo is winning frequently and decisively, without the stress and strain of 3-on-3 overtime. That's the first standings tiebreaker, so it could come in handy to determine playoff seeding.

“We’ve won games in a lot of different ways, but I think the overall consistency of line to line and buying into how we need to play allows you to get to that point,” coach Lindy Ruff said of this latest streak. “Some nights it’s special teams. Some nights it’s our 5-on-5 play. … The fourth line chipping in. You need all of that to get on a run and to run games together.”

Here are some key numbers and trends behind Buffalo’s continued success.