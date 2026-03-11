Notes and numbers from Sabres’ continued dominance

With Tuesday’s win over San Jose, the 2025-26 Buffalo Sabres became the first team in franchise history with multiple winning streaks of eight-plus games. Both streaks – the current eight-gamer, the franchise-record-tying 10-gamer in December – have come during this 29-5-2 leap to the top of the Atlantic Division.
The Sabres woke up on Dec. 9 in last place in the conference, and the league standings since that day aren’t particularly close. They lead the NHL in each of these categories over the last three months: