Sabres to hold 2025 Development Camp from June 30 through July 3 

The Buffalo Sabres will hold their annual Development Camp at LECOM Harborcenter from Monday, June 30 through Thursday, July 3.

A collection of Sabres prospects will gather in Buffalo for workouts, practices and a scrimmage. All on-ice sessions are free and open to the public.

The full camp roster will be announced at a later date. It will include players selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, which takes place June 27 and 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles – with the Sabres operating from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Development Camp, which follows the draft each summer, introduces Sabres prospects to organizational standards and continues establishing their professional work habits. Through on- and off-ice workouts, participants begin familiarizing themselves with the Sabres’ development and performance staffs.

Here’s the full schedule of on-ice sessions open to fans, all of which will take place at LECOM Harborcenter.

Monday, June 30 | 1:30 – 3 p.m. | Practice

Tuesday, July 1 | 9 – 10:30 a.m. | Practice

Wednesday, July 2 | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Practice

Thursday, July 3 | 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Scrimmage

All times are subject to change; stay tuned to Sabres.com and the Sabres’ social media channels for potential updates.