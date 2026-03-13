‘That’s what we do’ | Winning Sabres have risen to every physical challenge

As the Buffalo Sabres have continued climbing the standings, they’ve seemed to develop a target on their backs. Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson have taken sticks, hits and punches away from the play, and their teammates’ responses have been admirable.

When Brayden Point slashed Dahlin, Noah Ostlund attacked the Lightning forward. When Brandon Hagel boarded Thompson a week later, the whole team fought back, setting the tone for Sunday’s nasty, 8-7 win over Tampa Bay. Hagel attacked Dahlin later that night, and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen left the crease ready to defend his captain.

On Tuesday, when Sharks defenseman Dmitry Orlov flipped Thompson with a low hit, Zach Benson charged in to retaliate.

“I think it’s just contagious around the room,” Benson said. “A hundred percent, it’s a brotherhood in here. We’ve seen that. Almost everyone in this room has stuck up for someone. It’s impressive to see, and I think that shows with our record.