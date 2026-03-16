Sabres take track record and ‘swagger’ into Pacific road trip

Buffalo looks ahead to 4-game trip, and updates from Monday’s practice.

Blue
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

After Saturday’s 3-2 shootout win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, coach Lindy Ruff joked that his Buffalo Sabres were ready for a change of scenery.

“I think sometimes when you play five games in a row at home, and you’ve had success and a couple huge emotional games, and everybody’s trying to tell you how good you are, it’s time to go on the road for a couple,” he said with a smile.

Make no mistake, KeyBank Center has been kind to these Sabres, with 11 consecutive sellouts and a 4-1-0 record during this latest homestand. But they’ve become a supremely confident road team as well, going 17-2-1 in their last 20 – far and away the best in the NHL since Dec. 9, when they turned their season around in Edmonton.

“As a group, we were close from the beginning of the year, but I think at that point we really gelled together a little bit closer, and could see a switch with the excitement on the bench, in the locker room, around the game, where we found a little bit of swagger,” Josh Doan reflected.

“And that’s part of our identity now, just playing with that swagger and knowing that we can beat anyone.”

Josh Doan - March 16, 2026

They’re beating teams in a variety of ways – close games, high-scoring games, comebacks, etc. – and the net result is a .621 road points percentage (19-11-3) this season, tied for seventh best leaguewide. That makes the 2-9-2 start feel like a distant memory.

The Sabres practiced Monday at LECOM Harborcenter before heading west for a four-game trip to Vegas, San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim – four matchups of playoff contenders.

“It’s a tough trip in regards that you’re gonna play four games in six nights,” Ruff said. “… And every team we’re playing is right there in the thick of it, so it’s gonna be one heck of a road trip.”

Here are some updates from Monday’s practice.

Monday’s practice lines

Practice

Mattias Samuelsson (maintenance), Tanner Pearson (lower body) and Colten Ellis (maintenance) each returned to the ice after missing Saturday’s game. Each was scheduled for evaluation after practice, but Ruff expressed optimism that they’ll be ready to play during the trip.

The crowded practice ice saw the nine defensemen rotate pairs. At forward, Pearson, Josh Dunne and Tyson Kozak skated as the extra line.

Goalie rotation

The Sabres have alternated between Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon in net since the Olympic break, and Ruff confirmed he’s planning to continue that. Having Ellis as a healthy backup allows the non-starter to rest ahead of his next game.

“It’s a mental break for the guy that’s going to start the next night,” Ruff said. “And it’s working, so short term, I don’t see why to change it.”

Both guys have a .917 save percentage since the break, giving Buffalo the third-best goaltending in the league. Luukkonen, who’s expected to start Tuesday in Vegas, is 4-1-0 in his five appearances.

Lyon, assuming he plays Thursday at San Jose, will be vying for his 10th consecutive road win. The NHL record is 11, held by Devan Dubnyk (2014-15) and Evgeni Nabokov (2009-10).

Lindy Ruff - March 16, 2026

Early returns from ‘Ricky’

Through five games in Buffalo, Sam Carrick has proven to be a great trade pickup. The fourth-line center has won 57.4 percent of his faceoffs – the main reason the Sabres acquired him – while adding three points (2+1), 10 hits and a fight. He’s also chipped in on the penalty kill.

“He just fits in with the group with how hard he works,” Ruff said. “… He honestly should get his Buffalo citizenship soon.”

Added Alex Tuch: “I was really pumped when I found out. We were sitting on the bus there when I saw we traded for Ricky. I’ve heard nothing but good things, and he’s been awesome. On and off the ice, just a great guy, and he works.”

Up next

The trip begins Tuesday at 10 p.m. EDT against the Vegas Golden Knights. MSG’s pregame coverage starts at 9:30.

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