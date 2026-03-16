Sabres take track record and ‘swagger’ into Pacific road trip

After Saturday’s 3-2 shootout win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, coach Lindy Ruff joked that his Buffalo Sabres were ready for a change of scenery.

“I think sometimes when you play five games in a row at home, and you’ve had success and a couple huge emotional games, and everybody’s trying to tell you how good you are, it’s time to go on the road for a couple,” he said with a smile.

Make no mistake, KeyBank Center has been kind to these Sabres, with 11 consecutive sellouts and a 4-1-0 record during this latest homestand. But they’ve become a supremely confident road team as well, going 17-2-1 in their last 20 – far and away the best in the NHL since Dec. 9, when they turned their season around in Edmonton.

“As a group, we were close from the beginning of the year, but I think at that point we really gelled together a little bit closer, and could see a switch with the excitement on the bench, in the locker room, around the game, where we found a little bit of swagger,” Josh Doan reflected.

“And that’s part of our identity now, just playing with that swagger and knowing that we can beat anyone.”